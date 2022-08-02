Team Nigeria now have 2 Gold and 2 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Nigeria weightlifter, Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf recorded a bronze medal in the 64kg women's category.

Yusuf lifted 93kg (Snatch), 119kg (Clean and Jerk) and 212kg (Total) to give Nigeria her fourth medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria now has a total of four medals going into day 5 of the events..

Table Tennis

In the table tennis event, team Nigeria suffered a 3-0 in the semi final against India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It turned out to be a clean sweep for India against Nigeria in the semifinals as they won the Doubles 3-0, Singles 3-1 & the 2nd Singles 3-1 to progress to the final.

Team Nigeria will play England in the 3rd place match tomorrow in a fight for the bronze medal.

Boxing

Nigeria's Innocent Ehwarieme lost to England's Aaron Bowen in a round of 16 Light Heavyweight bout.