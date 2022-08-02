Team Nigeria now have 2 Gold and 2 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Tosin Abayomi
Islamiyat Yusuf gets 2nd bronze, Nigeria lost 3-0 to India in the table tennis semifinal.

Team Nigeria now have 2 Gold and 2 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games
Team Nigeria now have 2 Gold and 2 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom added a second bronze medal on day 4.

Nigeria weightlifter, Islamiyat Adebukola Yusuf recorded a bronze medal in the 64kg women's category.

Yusuf lifted 93kg (Snatch), 119kg (Clean and Jerk) and 212kg (Total) to give Nigeria her fourth medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Team Nigeria now has a total of four medals going into day 5 of the events..

Team Nigeria suffered a 3-0 in the semi final against India
Team Nigeria suffered a 3-0 in the semi final against India Pulse Nigeria

In the table tennis event, team Nigeria suffered a 3-0 in the semi final against India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

It turned out to be a clean sweep for India against Nigeria in the semifinals as they won the Doubles 3-0, Singles 3-1 & the 2nd Singles 3-1 to progress to the final.

Team Nigeria will play England in the 3rd place match tomorrow in a fight for the bronze medal.

Nigeria's Innocent Ehwarieme lost to England's Aaron Bowen
Nigeria's Innocent Ehwarieme lost to England's Aaron Bowen Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's Innocent Ehwarieme lost to England's Aaron Bowen in a round of 16 Light Heavyweight bout.

The English boxer dominated to win the contest 5-0 in points and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

