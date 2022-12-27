ADVERTISEMENT

TABLE TENNIS: After two years in Germany Aruna Quadri joins Bahrain club

African number one table tennis player joined Bahrain club after spending two and half years in Germany.

Quadri Aruna in Action German league
Quadri Aruna in Action German league

African number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri has signed a short-term deal with the Bahrain side Saar74 for the duration of the Arab Club Championship.

The Nigeria star announced his departure from the German club, TTCRhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell, after playing in the Bundesliga for two and half years.

African Number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri
African Number one table tennis player, Aruna Quadri

Aruna, who is the reigning African Champion, joined teammates Anwar Meki, Hassan Abdul Rahim, Elias Elias & Mortada Hussein for the 35-team tournament.

Aruna Quadri is one of the best players in the history of the continent, he became the first African to rank top ten in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) rankings in 2022.

Aruna Quadri celebrating a point
Aruna Quadri celebrating a point

In May, the Nigerian was ranked number ten in the world making him the first Nigerian or a black table tennis player to break into the top echelon of the ping pong game.

The former world player of the year also won the men’s singles title at the ITTF African Championship in Algeria in September.

The current Nigerian and African Number 1, Quadri Aruna.
The current Nigerian and African Number 1, Quadri Aruna.

Quadri had an incredible year with his performance in international games. The Oyo-born will end the year as world number 15th with 1745 points.

