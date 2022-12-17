Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre has a new role during the Christmas period in the United Kingdom.
Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty
Ashleigh Plumptre embraces Christmas spirit with Santa Clause duty
Recommended articles
Plumptre has taken on the responsibility of sharing gifts with several families in the community.
The 24-year-old Leicester City women's star took on the responsibility of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.
Plumptre took on the role of the legendary character in Western Christian culture of bringing gifts during the Christmas period.
Plumptre delivers gifts during Christmas
A photo of Plumptre went viral on social media delivering gifts to families during the Christmas period.
A message by Menphys a charity that provides services & activities to children & young people with disabilities confirmed the activities of Plumptre.
The message said, "Our families in the LE18 postcode are in for a treat 🦊
"Our fantastic ambassador @ashplumptre and friend of the charity @holly_morgan10 are out and about delivering gifts from the Menphys Christmas List."
Plumptre responded to the photo by Menphys with a message that said, "Had a lot of fun witnessing the smiles on the faces of some of the lovely families in the Menphys community. Onto Day 2 of being Mrs Clause."
This is not the first time Plumptre would be involved in charitable work. She once rode a bike from England to France for charitable causes.
Plumptre is recovering from injury and is expected to return to action before the Super Falcons begin their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
More from category
-
Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty
-
PULSE PICKS: 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022
-
COMMENT: Was Tobi Amusan cheated out of the Female World Athlete of the Year Award?