ADVERTISEMENT

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Ashleigh Plumptre embraces Christmas spirit with Santa Clause duty

Ashleigh Plumptre embraces Christmas spirit with Santa Clause duty
Ashleigh Plumptre embraces Christmas spirit with Santa Clause duty

Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre has a new role during the Christmas period in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Plumptre has taken on the responsibility of sharing gifts with several families in the community.

The 24-year-old Leicester City women's star took on the responsibility of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

Plumptre took on the role of the legendary character in Western Christian culture of bringing gifts during the Christmas period.

A photo of Plumptre went viral on social media delivering gifts to families during the Christmas period.

This is not the first time Plumptre would be involved in charitable work.
This is not the first time Plumptre would be involved in charitable work. AFP

A message by Menphys a charity that provides services & activities to children & young people with disabilities confirmed the activities of Plumptre.

The message said, "Our families in the LE18 postcode are in for a treat 🦊

"Our fantastic ambassador @ashplumptre and friend of the charity @holly_morgan10 are out and about delivering gifts from the Menphys Christmas List."

Plumptre responded to the photo by Menphys with a message that said, "Had a lot of fun witnessing the smiles on the faces of some of the lovely families in the Menphys community. Onto Day 2 of being Mrs Clause."

This is not the first time Plumptre would be involved in charitable work. She once rode a bike from England to France for charitable causes.

Plumptre is recovering from injury and is expected to return to action before the Super Falcons begin their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ashleigh Plumptre embraces Christmas spirit with Santa Clause duty

    Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

  • 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

  • Tobi Amusan was among the five finalists for the 2022 Female Athlete of the Year Award

    COMMENT: Was Tobi Amusan cheated out of the Female World Athlete of the Year Award?

Recommended articles

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

PREMIER LEAGUE: Nottingham Forest sees bid turned down for Malian midfielder

PREMIER LEAGUE: Nottingham Forest sees bid turned down for Malian midfielder

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

COMMENT: Messi vs Mbappe: The two best players on the planet ready to fight for the ultimate prize

NNL set to induct NPFL four-time champion, MFM, others ahead of a new season

NNL set to induct NPFL four-time champion, MFM, others ahead of a new season

QATAR 2022: Fashola reveals why Nigeria should bid to Host FIFA World Cup

QATAR 2022: Fashola reveals why Nigeria should bid to Host FIFA World Cup

PULSE PICKS: 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

PULSE PICKS: 10 most controversial Sports moments of 2022

QATAR 2022: FIFA confirm Davido will perform at World Cup closing ceremony

QATAR 2022: FIFA confirm Davido will perform at World Cup closing ceremony

QATAR 2022: Argentina vs France: 2022 World Cup final prediction and match preview

QATAR 2022: Argentina vs France: 2022 World Cup final prediction and match preview

QATAR 2022: Sportybet odds preview for the World Cup final and third place match.

QATAR 2022: Sportybet odds preview for the World Cup final and third place match.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

France to welcome Benzema against Messi's Argentina

QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

Nigerians react as Buhari watches the World Cup semifinal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

QATAR 2022: Reactions as Buhari and Biden watch France beat Morocco

Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 highest-paid sports athletes of 2022