Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre takes on 'Father Christmas' duty

Plumptre has taken on the responsibility of sharing gifts with several families in the community.

The 24-year-old Leicester City women's star took on the responsibility of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

Plumptre took on the role of the legendary character in Western Christian culture of bringing gifts during the Christmas period.

Plumptre delivers gifts during Christmas

A photo of Plumptre went viral on social media delivering gifts to families during the Christmas period.

AFP

A message by Menphys a charity that provides services & activities to children & young people with disabilities confirmed the activities of Plumptre.

The message said, "Our families in the LE18 postcode are in for a treat 🦊

"Our fantastic ambassador @ashplumptre and friend of the charity @holly_morgan10 are out and about delivering gifts from the Menphys Christmas List."

Plumptre responded to the photo by Menphys with a message that said, "Had a lot of fun witnessing the smiles on the faces of some of the lovely families in the Menphys community. Onto Day 2 of being Mrs Clause."

This is not the first time Plumptre would be involved in charitable work. She once rode a bike from England to France for charitable causes.