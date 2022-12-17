ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa shows off PVC ahead of 2023 elections

Super Eagles captain 'Governor' Musa makes a huge statement in Nigerian politics ahead of the 2023 elections.

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has taken to social media to make a massive political statement.

The 30-year-old Musa took to his official social media platforms to post a photo of his official Permanent Voters Card (PVC) on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Musa showed off the PVC and blurred the location of his house and polling unit. The PVC is the most important tool in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The PVC issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the tool needed to vote during the elections.

There has been bickering in the Nigerian political sphere on several social media platforms.

The main candidates' are Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progress Congress (APC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labor Party (LP).

Each faction backs its candidate to win the elections and replace the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

However, jabs as to how the PVC will play a role have made tensions high among the rival political parties.

Musa took to social media to show off his PVC an indication he is ready to take on his civic responsibility.

Using his popularity as Super Eagles captain, Musa urged Nigerians to go get their PVC ahead of the elections.

Along with the photo of his PVC was a message that said, "Get your PVC! Your vote, your right."

Musa who is recovering from surgery is expected to return to action for Sivasspor soon.

The Nigerian general elections are scheduled for Saturday, 25 February 2023 and Musa has a game with Sivasspor against Ankaragucu hence his participation is uncertain.

