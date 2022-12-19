Sunday Oliseh predicts Super Eagles death if Nigeria fails to qualify for 48 team World Cup in 2026

Oliseh part of the FIFA Technical expert team oversaw the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar along with former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The 48-year-old Oliseh was part Technical team that selected Lionel Messi ahead of Kylian Mbappe for the best player of the World Cup after Argentina beat France on penalties at the Lusial Stadium in Qatar.

He took to social media to share his thoughts ahead of the final, He said, "In the stadium as Shortly Messi led Argentina and Mbappe's France will walk out this tunnel.

"It has been an exceptionally good world cup. One of the best experiences of my lifetime. Get ready, it's going to be an unforgettable final."

AFP

Oliseh on Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Upon the completion of the tournament in Qatar, Oliseh was interviewed by Arise TV.

Oliseh explained that Super Eagles missing out on qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will have an effect on Nigerian football ahead of the next edition.

He revealed that the Super Eagles cannot afford to miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the United States of America (USA), Canada, and Mexico.

Oliseh in the interview expressed the importance of football in Nigeria but that if Nigeria fails to qualify for back-to-back World Cup tournaments it will lead to the death of the Super Eagles.

He also added that because the tournament participants have been increased from 32 to 48 does not guarantee the Super Eagles qualification.

He said, “Nigeria football will be all but dead if we failed to qualify for the next World Cup.

AFP

"We’re already behind many countries because we didn’t qualify (for Qatar 2022) and we’re farther behind because we didn’t participate at this World Cup.

“Football is a religion in this country, but when you don’t have a solid league, you cannot have a good national team.”