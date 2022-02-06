Stephen A. Smith vs Kevin Durant: Does KD’s legacy really depend on this season?

Stephen A. made a comment on ESPN’s daily basketball show NBA today about Kevin Durant’s legacy which judging by his tweets, did not go down well with the Brooklyn Nets superstar.

Stephen A. said alongside Malika Andrews and Chiney Ogumike “Kevin Durant is on the verge of being remembered as the guy moreso who left Steph Curry to be with Kyrie Irving than he is for the two chips and the two finals MVPs”

Getty

Kevin Durant did not find it funny at all and qualified the statement with just one word via his official Twitter account “egregious”.

So was Stephen A. Smith right in his assessment of Kevin Durant or was that comment as ‘egregious’ as KD thinks?

Kevin Durant is a 33-year old 15-year NBA veteran who has literally achieved everything possible at the highest level of basketball.

d886f6a0-d24f-459e-8c24-ed4bc2c5e63f

Besides being widely considered the most talented basketball in the world (yes, even better than LeBron James) Durant is a two-time NBA champion and two-time finals MVP as Stephen A. himself alluded to.

Durant has also won the regular season MVP once, four-time scoring champ, 12-time all-star and was listed among the top 75 players in NBA history late last year as the league commemorated its 75th anniversary.

Needless to say, it was disrespectful for someone as knowledgeable as Stephen A. to even suggest in any way that his legacy is tied to this year’s Brooklyn Nets and their consistently unavailable big three.

sporting images

That is not to say Stephen A. was entirely wrong, it was not fair but he did have a point, SAS never said it was fair, just that it was what would happen if Durant does not win with Brooklyn this year.

Stephen A. emphasised this on another ESPN show, NBA Countdown with a follow-up statement “there are plenty of things that are unfair that end up being the narrative”.

https://twitter.com/KDTrey5/status/1490312925399195651?s=20&t=r4bjBVOvdoRgESvWo-7RYg

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors where he was a crucial part of the dynasty that won back to back titles in 2017 and 2018. He joined the Brooklyn Nets as a free agent in 2019 and convinced another superstar free agent, Kyrie Irving to come along.

James Harden then joined via a trade on the 2021 deadline to form what many assumed would be a fearsome big three.

The problem now is, the big three have only played 16 games together more than halfway through their second season as teammates. This is a huge worry for the Brooklyn Nets because James Harden’s contract ends this season which means even more limited time to win something with their expensively assembled superstars.

Sports Illustrated

Therein lies Stephen A.’s logic, failure to achieve anything with this roster would definitely be an asterisk on Durant’s storied career.

And it is not looking like they can win anything this season either, the Nets are currently on a 7-game losing streak and sit sixth in the Eastern Conference.