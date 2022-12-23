ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Minister Crown King of Games

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The title is in recognition of his contribution to grassroots Sports Development.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare conferred king of Games in Daura, Katsina state
Sports Minister, Sunday Dare conferred king of Games in Daura, Katsina state

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has been conferred with Sarkin Wasanni (King/Leader of Games) title by the Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk Umar CON in Katsina state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare conferred king of Games in Daura, Katsina state
Sports Minister, Sunday Dare conferred king of Games in Daura, Katsina state AFP

The Sports Minister was conferred for his contribution to Nation building through grassroots Sports Development.

The Emir of Daura, Dr Farouk Umar, has disclosed that Sports minister track record earned him the title of King of Games.

Sports Minister, Sunday Dare conferred king of Games in Daura, Katsina state
Sports Minister, Sunday Dare conferred king of Games in Daura, Katsina state AFP

The Monarch appreciates the minister for giving Daura Mini Stadium new look

He said, "Your hard work in Sporting world can never go unnoticed. We do recognize hard work and thanks for giving Daura Mini Stadium a new look, which has drawn many sons of the soil to watch local football. We followed your track record in Sports and youth Development. It is quite worthy of note."

On his part, Sunday Dare said the title will encourage him to do more for sports development.

Sports minister, Sunday Dare declaring 21st National Sports Festival Open in Delta state
Sports minister, Sunday Dare declaring 21st National Sports Festival Open in Delta state AFP

"I want to sincerely thank the Emir of Daura, Dr Farouk Umar for the title of Sarkin Wasanni, that can only encourage me to do more for Youth and Sports Development.

“The atmosphere in Daura for me, signposts for excellence should come in first, in whatever we do," he said.

In attendance are; Permanent Secretary of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mallam Ismaila Abubakar, Chairman Taskforce of age grade National teams Alhaji Kurfi Aminu Balele, Special Assistant to the President Daniel Amokachi, NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusua, NFF board member Alhaji Sherrif Inuwa.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sports Minister, Sunday Dare conferred king of Games in Daura, Katsina state

    Sports Minister Crown King of Games

  • Top stars in Africa Table tennis

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Table Tennis Players in Africa of 2022

  • Pulse Sports top 10 African athletes in 2022

    Pulse Picks: Top 10 African athletes in 2022

Recommended articles

AFCON U20: Draws hold today as Flying Eagles know foes

AFCON U20: Draws hold today as Flying Eagles know foes

Sports Minister Crown King of Games

Sports Minister Crown King of Games

World Cup star deemed 'unsellable' by Serial A club

World Cup star deemed 'unsellable' by Serial A club

African stars shine in 5-goal Carabao Cup thriller between Man City and Liverpool

African stars shine in 5-goal Carabao Cup thriller between Man City and Liverpool

Mixed Reactions as De Bruyne finds joy once more in Manchester City's win vs Liverpool

Mixed Reactions as De Bruyne finds joy once more in Manchester City's win vs Liverpool

CARABAO CUP: Manchester City come out on top against Liverpool in five-goal thriller

CARABAO CUP: Manchester City come out on top against Liverpool in five-goal thriller

SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

SUPER FALCONS: Meet Rasheedat Ajibade's 5-a-side team featuring Oshoala and two Ballon d'Or winners

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

TRANSFERS: Chelsea reportedly agrees £10.5m transfer fee for David Datro Fofana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory