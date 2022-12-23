Sports Minister Crown King of Games

AFP

The Sports Minister was conferred for his contribution to Nation building through grassroots Sports Development.

Sunday Dare track record earn him title - Emir of Daura

The Emir of Daura, Dr Farouk Umar, has disclosed that Sports minister track record earned him the title of King of Games.

AFP

The Monarch appreciates the minister for giving Daura Mini Stadium new look

He said, "Your hard work in Sporting world can never go unnoticed. We do recognize hard work and thanks for giving Daura Mini Stadium a new look, which has drawn many sons of the soil to watch local football. We followed your track record in Sports and youth Development. It is quite worthy of note."

On his part, Sunday Dare said the title will encourage him to do more for sports development.

AFP

"I want to sincerely thank the Emir of Daura, Dr Farouk Umar for the title of Sarkin Wasanni, that can only encourage me to do more for Youth and Sports Development.

“The atmosphere in Daura for me, signposts for excellence should come in first, in whatever we do," he said.