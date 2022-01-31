Spanish great Rafael Nadal opens up on the significance of his Australian Open win

Pulse Sports

The victory for Nadal now means the 35-year-old Spaniard is now ahead of fellow legends Switzerland's Roger Federer and Serbia's Novak Djokovic who are still currently tied at 20 Major Grand Slam titles.

While admitting that the '21' achievement has a special feel to it, the Spaniard refused to get into the debate on "The greatest of all time" adding that the Australian Open title win meant far more to him than going ahead of Federer and Djokovic.

"It's amazing to achieve another Grand Slam title in this moment of my career.

It means a lot to me. This title has a big significance.

I will never say I deserve it because I think a lot of people fight and a lot of people deserve it.

But I believe I hold a very positive spirit. For the last six months, I really fought to be back on the court.

I feel lucky to achieve one more very special thing in my career.

I don't care much if I'm the one or not who is the best in history. For me, It's about enjoying nights like today." Nadal said.

Nadal is the first man in the Open Era to come back from two-sets-to-love in the Australian Open final.

"The situation was critical, but sport is unpredictable. I had a big chance in the second set.

I was repeating myself during the whole match.

I lost a lot of times hereafter having chances. Sometimes I was a little bit unlucky.

I just wanted to keep believing till the end. I wanted to give me a chance.", he added.