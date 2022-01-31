Spanish great Rafael Nadal opens up on the significance of his Australian Open win

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The 21 time Grand Slam Champion says the miracle in Melbourne means a lot more than just the figures.

Rafael Nadal is n ow the outright leader with 21 Grand Slam Major titles after his Australian Open final win on January 30
Rafael Nadal is n ow the outright leader with 21 Grand Slam Major titles after his Australian Open final win on January 30

Spanish great Rafael Nadal came back epically to win World Number two - Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open finals in Melbourne on January 30.

Recommended articles
Rafael Nadal came back in epic fashion to win Daniil Medvedev (Right) at the Australian Open final in Melbourne
Rafael Nadal came back in epic fashion to win Daniil Medvedev (Right) at the Australian Open final in Melbourne Pulse Sports

The victory for Nadal now means the 35-year-old Spaniard is now ahead of fellow legends Switzerland's Roger Federer and Serbia's Novak Djokovic who are still currently tied at 20 Major Grand Slam titles.

While admitting that the '21' achievement has a special feel to it, the Spaniard refused to get into the debate on "The greatest of all time" adding that the Australian Open title win meant far more to him than going ahead of Federer and Djokovic.

"It's amazing to achieve another Grand Slam title in this moment of my career.

It means a lot to me. This title has a big significance.

I will never say I deserve it because I think a lot of people fight and a lot of people deserve it.

But I believe I hold a very positive spirit. For the last six months, I really fought to be back on the court.

I feel lucky to achieve one more very special thing in my career.

I don't care much if I'm the one or not who is the best in history. For me, It's about enjoying nights like today." Nadal said.

Nadal is the first man in the Open Era to come back from two-sets-to-love in the Australian Open final.

Novak Djokovic (Left) and Roger Federer remain tied on 20 Grand Slam Major titles
Novak Djokovic (Left) and Roger Federer remain tied on 20 Grand Slam Major titles Pulse Sports

"The situation was critical, but sport is unpredictable. I had a big chance in the second set.

I was repeating myself during the whole match.

I lost a lot of times hereafter having chances. Sometimes I was a little bit unlucky.

I just wanted to keep believing till the end. I wanted to give me a chance.", he added.

Rafael Nadal labelled his charge to the title as 'most unexpected' and even 'surprising'.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Spanish great Rafael Nadal opens up on the significance of his Australian Open win

Spanish great Rafael Nadal opens up on the significance of his Australian Open win

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon linked with Premier League club

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon linked with Premier League club

AFCON 2021: Salah leads list of top performers from Quarter-finals

AFCON 2021: Salah leads list of top performers from Quarter-finals

Nigerian youngster Akinkunmi Amoo joins Danish giants Copenhagen

Nigerian youngster Akinkunmi Amoo joins Danish giants Copenhagen

AFCON2021: MO showoff for Egypt as Gabaski returns to Pulse of the Day

AFCON2021: MO showoff for Egypt as Gabaski returns to Pulse of the Day

Trending

Anthony Joshua no longer looking to fight Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua

AusOpen: Rafael Nadal sees off Matteo Berrettini to reach final

Rafael Nadal is through to the finals of the Australia Open 2022

Mike Tyson set to retire from Boxing at 55

Mike Tyson

20 things learnt from Neymar's Netflix documentary 'The Perfect Chaos'

Neymar's O Caos Perfeito debuts later this month on Netflix Brasil