Console Wars : Sony's PlayStation confirm 2022 as launch God Of War Ragnarok.

David Ben
Other sports

Sony has reiterated that God of War Ragnarok will definitely be out in 2022.

Despite not confirming the exact date, Sony's PlayStation remain confident that the Santa Monica studios' next edition of the iconic God Of War franchise will still launch in 2022.

According to a new blogpost on the official PlayStation website, several big games were revealed for PlayStation fans and video game audiences to look forward to this year.

Titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be out for release very soon, while Ghostwire: Tokyo and the much anticipated DC Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will release at some point in 2022.

God of War Ragnarok is among the big names on the line up, which means it most certainly won't be pushed till 2023 as rumors even suggest it would be due out in the fall.

However, if you might need something in the meantime to tide hold on to until it's release, then you should really check out God of War’s new PC port which is just as brilliant to say the least.

God of War – Ultrawide Trailer | PC

At the moment, It’s already the most played and highest-rated Sony game that's ever been on Steam although there's no certainty if the sequel will be available on PC.

God of War Ragnarok suffered a significant delay last year after the actor portraying the Protagonist Kratos - Christopher Judge took time off for personal reasons.

Fully hopeful thagt nothing else stalls the development, we should find out if the sequel lives up to all the hype soon.

