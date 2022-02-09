Arsenal Legend Ian Wright rocked the Red Carpet at the BRIT Awards which were held at London's iconic O2 Arena on Tuesday night.
'So Gunner Slay' as Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka and Legend Ian Wright light up BRIT Awards
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka and Club legend Ian Wright attended the BRIT Awards on Tuesday night at the O2 Arena
The 58-year-old BBC pundit who has a knack for hats certainly didn't forget to on this occasion, as he was spotted wearing a stylish light purple jacket alongside a black turtle neck and navy blue pants featuring sleek sneaker kicks to match.
In attendance as well was Arsenal star attacker Bukayo Saka who opted for an All black outfit although a stylish pair of white designer shoes was used to cap it up.
Wright and Saka shared the stage to present the BRIT Award for the Hip Hop Grime Artiste of the year to superstar rapper - Santan Dave.
Santan Dave is famous for his hit song 'Location' which featured Nigeria's Afro-Pop Superstar and Grammy award winner Burna Boy.