'So Gunner Slay' as Arsenal Star Bukayo Saka and Legend Ian Wright light up BRIT Awards

The 58-year-old BBC pundit who has a knack for hats certainly didn't forget to on this occasion, as he was spotted wearing a stylish light purple jacket alongside a black turtle neck and navy blue pants featuring sleek sneaker kicks to match.

Instagram

In attendance as well was Arsenal star attacker Bukayo Saka who opted for an All black outfit although a stylish pair of white designer shoes was used to cap it up.

BukayoSaka/Instagram

Wright and Saka shared the stage to present the BRIT Award for the Hip Hop Grime Artiste of the year to superstar rapper - Santan Dave.

Instagram

Instagram