Daniil Medvedev has ended Novak Djokovic's 361 weeks at the top of men's tennis to become the 27th world No 1 in the 2022 ATP rankings.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1
Medvedev who is on 8,615 points finally passed Djokovic's tally of 8,465 on the ATP before the official announcement on Monday February 28.
20-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic had held the top spot in men's tennis for an incredible record 361 weeks in total.
Speaking on his latest achievement, Medvedev said:
"Of course I am happy to reach No 1.
"It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times.
"I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support." he said.
Medvedev's claim to claim the top spot was sealed when Djokovic lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely in February this year.
Medvedev has also won 13 tour-level titles, including four Masters 1000 crowns and is the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Swiss legend Roger Federer, and 21-time Grand Slam Spanish great Rafael Nadal as well as Britain's Andy Murray to hold the top spot in over 18 years.
