Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

Medvedev who is on 8,615 points finally passed Djokovic's tally of 8,465 on the ATP before the official announcement on Monday February 28.

20-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic had held the top spot in men's tennis for an incredible record 361 weeks in total.

Speaking on his latest achievement, Medvedev said:

"Of course I am happy to reach No 1.

"It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times.

"I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support." he said.

Medvedev's claim to claim the top spot was sealed when Djokovic lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely in February this year.

