Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

David Ben
The 26-year-old Russian becomes the 27th player to reach No 1 in the ATP Rankings ending Serbia's Novak Djokovic's 361 weeks at the top of men's Tennis

Daniil Medvedev has ended Novak Djokovic's reign as World Number One in Men's Tennis
Daniil Medvedev has ended Novak Djokovic's 361 weeks at the top of men's tennis to become the 27th world No 1 in the 2022 ATP rankings.

Medvedev who is on 8,615 points finally passed Djokovic's tally of 8,465 on the ATP before the official announcement on Monday February 28.

20-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic had held the top spot in men's tennis for an incredible record 361 weeks in total.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev Imago

Speaking on his latest achievement, Medvedev said:

"Of course I am happy to reach No 1.

"It was my goal since I was young and especially my goal in the latest times.

"I got a lot of messages from many people and from other tennis players and I just want to thank everybody for the big support." he said.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev
Russia's Daniil Medvedev Twitter

Medvedev's claim to claim the top spot was sealed when Djokovic lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Jiri Vesely in February this year.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic AP

Medvedev has also won 13 tour-level titles, including four Masters 1000 crowns and is the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Serbia's Novak Djokovic, Swiss legend Roger Federer, and 21-time Grand Slam Spanish great Rafael Nadal as well as Britain's Andy Murray to hold the top spot in over 18 years.

