WRESTLEMANIA 38

Ronda Rousey fails against Charlotte as Bianca Belair dethrones Becky Lynch in Night 1 drama

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Bianca Belair becomes the new RAW Womens champion as Charlotte Flair retained her WWE Smackdown Womens title defeating Ronda Rousey as The Undertaker returns as a Hall of Famer in opening night of Wrestlemania on Saturday

All that happened at first night of Wrestlemania 38
All that happened at first night of Wrestlemania 38

A wild first night of WrestleMania 38 hit graced us with a shocker in the final segment of the show when Stone Cold Steve Austin's appearance on Kevin Owens' "KO Show" quickly turned into an unexpected 'No Holds Barred' match.

Recommended articles

In front of over 70,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Stone Cold and Owens brawled in and around the ring before heading through the crowd, taking advantage of the lack of rules and a physically limited Steve Austin.

The final payoff was however, one of the best moments of Wrestlemania 38 when Austin put Owens down for good with a stunner before celebrating in what was considered most likely his final match ever in front of his fellow Texans.

However, in other spectacular turn of events, here are the highlights and results from Saturday night's showpiece:

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - The Usos (Champions) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs by Piinfall to retain the titles

The Usos Winners
The Usos Winners WWE

RAW WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch(Champion) by Pinfall to win the title

Bianca Belair new WWE Raw Womens Champion
Bianca Belair new WWE Raw Womens Champion Twitter/@WWE

SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP - Charlotte Flair (Champion) defeated Ronda Rousey by Pinfall to retain the title

Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair Twitter/@WWE

Stone Cold defeated Kevin Owens by Pinfall

Undertaker returned to Wrestlemania 38 as a Hall of Famer

The Miz & Logan Paul defeated The Mysterios by Pinfall

The Miz & Logan Paul winners
The Miz & Logan Paul winners Twitter/@WWE

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin by Pinfall

Drew Mcintyre Winner
Drew Mcintyre Winner Twitter/@WWE

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins by Pinfall

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • All that happened at first night of Wrestlemania 38

    Ronda Rousey fails against Charlotte as Bianca Belair dethrones Becky Lynch in Night 1 drama

  • Everything you need to know about Wrestlemania 38 [Part two}

    Everything you need to know [Part two]

  • UFC's African champions - Francis Ngannou, Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya

    African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC

Recommended articles

'Nearly won it' - Kelechi Iheanacho reacts after scoring for Leicester City against Manchester United

'Nearly won it' - Kelechi Iheanacho reacts after scoring for Leicester City against Manchester United

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel ends 13 years of marriage with former journalist wife Sissi

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel ends 13 years of marriage with former journalist wife Sissi

Ronda Rousey fails against Charlotte as Bianca Belair dethrones Becky Lynch in Night 1 drama

Ronda Rousey fails against Charlotte as Bianca Belair dethrones Becky Lynch in Night 1 drama

Etoile du Sahel crash out despite winning 5-goal thriller against Jwaneng Galaxy

Etoile du Sahel crash out despite winning 5-goal thriller against Jwaneng Galaxy

'Big clubs' to still qualify for Champions League without finishing in top 4, here's how

'Big clubs' to still qualify for Champions League without finishing in top 4, here's how

Iheanacho scoring for Leicester but not Nigeria proves that the Super Eagles have been misusing him

Iheanacho scoring for Leicester but not Nigeria proves that the Super Eagles have been misusing him