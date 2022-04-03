A wild first night of WrestleMania 38 hit graced us with a shocker in the final segment of the show when Stone Cold Steve Austin's appearance on Kevin Owens' "KO Show" quickly turned into an unexpected 'No Holds Barred' match.
Ronda Rousey fails against Charlotte as Bianca Belair dethrones Becky Lynch in Night 1 drama
Bianca Belair becomes the new RAW Womens champion as Charlotte Flair retained her WWE Smackdown Womens title defeating Ronda Rousey as The Undertaker returns as a Hall of Famer in opening night of Wrestlemania on Saturday
In front of over 70,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Stone Cold and Owens brawled in and around the ring before heading through the crowd, taking advantage of the lack of rules and a physically limited Steve Austin.
The final payoff was however, one of the best moments of Wrestlemania 38 when Austin put Owens down for good with a stunner before celebrating in what was considered most likely his final match ever in front of his fellow Texans.
However, in other spectacular turn of events, here are the highlights and results from Saturday night's showpiece:
WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Results
SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - The Usos (Champions) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs by Piinfall to retain the titles
RAW WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch(Champion) by Pinfall to win the title
SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP - Charlotte Flair (Champion) defeated Ronda Rousey by Pinfall to retain the title
Stone Cold defeated Kevin Owens by Pinfall
Undertaker returned to Wrestlemania 38 as a Hall of Famer
The Miz & Logan Paul defeated The Mysterios by Pinfall
Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin by Pinfall
Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins by Pinfall
More from category
-
Ronda Rousey fails against Charlotte as Bianca Belair dethrones Becky Lynch in Night 1 drama
-
Everything you need to know [Part two]
-
African stars rake in millions in a record year for UFC