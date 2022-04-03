Ronda Rousey fails against Charlotte as Bianca Belair dethrones Becky Lynch in Night 1 drama

In front of over 70,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Stone Cold and Owens brawled in and around the ring before heading through the crowd, taking advantage of the lack of rules and a physically limited Steve Austin.

The final payoff was however, one of the best moments of Wrestlemania 38 when Austin put Owens down for good with a stunner before celebrating in what was considered most likely his final match ever in front of his fellow Texans.

However, in other spectacular turn of events, here are the highlights and results from Saturday night's showpiece:

WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Results

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP - The Usos (Champions) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs by Piinfall to retain the titles

RAW WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP - Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch(Champion) by Pinfall to win the title

SMACKDOWN WOMENS CHAMPIONSHIP - Charlotte Flair (Champion) defeated Ronda Rousey by Pinfall to retain the title

Stone Cold defeated Kevin Owens by Pinfall

Undertaker returned to Wrestlemania 38 as a Hall of Famer

The Miz & Logan Paul defeated The Mysterios by Pinfall

Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin by Pinfall

