Roger Federer honoured with lifetime achievement award, highlights fans, wife, and team impact

Roger Federer receives Swiss honorary award for a record seventh time.

Tennis legend Roger Federer keeps winning awards even after retirement. He was celebrated on Sunday night by his native country, Switzerland, with an honorary lifetime achievement award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Swiss sports.

The 20-times Grand Slam winner, who has now won the Swiss Athlete of the Year a record seven times, was presented with the honour at a gala in Zurich by Federal Councilor and Minister of Sports Viola Amherd at the annual Swiss Sports Awards.

Federer won the last of his seven Swiss Sportsman of the Year awards in 2017 and is the sixth person to receive it, after athlete Res Brugger (2001), cyclist Ferdi Kubler (2003), motorsport executive Peter Sauber (2005) and politician Adolf Ogi (2007).

Having retired from the courts after his last appearance playing alongside his longtime friend and rival, Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup in September 2022, Federer is one of the best and most loved tennis players in history, who has a long list of outstanding accomplishments on his illustrious resume.

He won over 1,250 singles matches and 100 titles, to name a few. Also, he was World No.1 for 237 consecutive weeks and is one of five male players in the open era to have won all Grand Slam titles.

Reflecting on receiving the prestigious award, the tennis legend took to his Instagram page to appreciate his fans, parents, wife, and team.

“I couldn’t have been as successful as I have been throughout my career without all the help I have received over the years from my incredible fans, parents, wife, and team. Thank you for the honorary Swiss Sports award," he wrote in an Instagram post.

