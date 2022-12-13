Roger Federer honoured with lifetime achievement award, highlights fans, wife, and team impact

The 20-times Grand Slam winner, who has now won the Swiss Athlete of the Year a record seven times, was presented with the honour at a gala in Zurich by Federal Councilor and Minister of Sports Viola Amherd at the annual Swiss Sports Awards.

Federer won the last of his seven Swiss Sportsman of the Year awards in 2017 and is the sixth person to receive it, after athlete Res Brugger (2001), cyclist Ferdi Kubler (2003), motorsport executive Peter Sauber (2005) and politician Adolf Ogi (2007).

Having retired from the courts after his last appearance playing alongside his longtime friend and rival, Rafael Nadal, at the Laver Cup in September 2022, Federer is one of the best and most loved tennis players in history, who has a long list of outstanding accomplishments on his illustrious resume.

He won over 1,250 singles matches and 100 titles, to name a few. Also, he was World No.1 for 237 consecutive weeks and is one of five male players in the open era to have won all Grand Slam titles.

Reflecting on receiving the prestigious award, the tennis legend took to his Instagram page to appreciate his fans, parents, wife, and team.