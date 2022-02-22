Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

The Beast opened the show with an in-ring promo, first making his way around the ring to celebrate his status as the newly crowned WWE champion with the fans.

Before Lesnar could deliver his message, he was rudely interrupted by Paul Heyman who is now the current advocate of the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman told Lesnar that he would not make it to his title vs. title match against Reigns at WrestleMania because he would first have to defend his title on March 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Lesnar would be facing Bobby Lashley if he comes out clear of concussion protocol, and if Lashley can't make it, Heyman would definitely make sure another challenge was lined up.

Lesnar said he was already aware of what he needed to do, then told Heyman that he would be at SmackDown on Friday night to see Heyman and Reigns.

Heyman continues to hope that the match Lesnar will fight early next month will ruin the beast's chances of a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38.

Elsewhere, In an interesting turn of events YouTube boxing star Logan Paul is set to tem up with The Miz after the latter lost to Rey Mysterio at Elimination Chamber.

The Miz introduced his new tag team partner(Logan Paul) after an exchange of words with Rey and his son- Dominik Mysterio.

Miz welcomed the social media star Logan Paul to the ring and then threw down a tag team challenge for WrestleMania 38 before he and Paul attacked the Mysterios.

The segment ended with Miz hitting Rey with a Skull-Crushing Finale and Paul doing the same to Dominik.

Other Events from Monday Night RAW include:

- Finn Balor & Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode by Pinfall

- Rhea Ripley defeated Nikki A.S.H. by Pinfall

- Damian Priest defeated Shelton Benjamin by Pinfall

- Alpha Academy defeated The Street Profits by Pinfall

- WWE 24/7 Championship – Dana Brooke defeated Reggie (Champion) by Pinfall to win the title

- Bianca Belair defeated Doudrop by Pinfall

- Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins defeated RK-Bro(Randy Orton & Riddle) by Pinfall to set up a Triple Threat Tag Team Match Up later next month