5 of the coolest cars in the 2022 season featuring the Mercedes W13

Niyi Iyanda
This week we have seen some of the cars that will feature in the 2022 F1 season. Here is a top 5.

The Mercedes W13 will make its Formula one debut in the 2022 season
On Friday 18 February, Mercedes finally released images and info about the car it would be racing in the 2022 F1 season.

Earlier in the week, we saw the cars from Red Bull Racing, Aston Martin and Ferrari.

We have seen some true beauties like Williams' bright blue entry and some not so eye-catching entries ( yes we are looking at you, Haas).

The Williams FW44 will definitely stand out with its metallic blue hue
While we know looks account for absolutely nothing when the races start but who doesn't like to look at a beautiful car?

Here are Pulse Sports' 5 best cars:

1.) Aston Martin - AMR22

The AMR22 was the first F1 car to be revealed in anticipation of the new season.

Something about the metallic green colour with lime green stripes makes this one of the best looking cars on the circuit.

The Aston Martin AMR22
With an instantly recognisable paint job former champion, Sebastian Vettel will hope to rack up the points in one of the more unusual cars on the grid.

2.) McLaren - MCL 36

British racing icons McLaren never fail to deliver when it comes to their cars.

The iconic yellow colours are partnered with a light blue finish on the nose of the car and it will definitely stand out at race lineups.

McLaren revealed their new car on valentines day and we are definitely loving it
Rising star Lando Norris and veteran Daniel Ricciardo are a rather interesting Darkhorse and we know irrespective of the results, they will stand out in the MCL 36.

3.) Ferrari - F1-75

Ferrari enters this season with a model featuring its iconic red and yellow colours. The vintage design of the car can be seen as an ode to legendary Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.

Fans have named Ferrari’s new F1-75 as the most dramatic interpretation of the 2022 rules we’ve seen so far. The pointed nose with the black front wing and sunken design sets it apart from the pack.

The curved side pods and the unique nose makes Ferrari's F1-75 one of the more aerodynamically efficient cars in the lineup so far
Will 2022 finally be the year that Ferrari gets back to its best?

4.) Red Bull Racing - RB18

Oracle Red Bull racing come into the new year basking in championship glory.

The biggest news from their unveiling is the presence of "ORACLE" on their vehicle. This comes after a massive $300 million sponsorship.

Max Verstappen will race in his RB18 with the number '1'
Although the car design is practically the same as last seasons' entry, there is just something special about the car. Cryptocurrency powerhouses Bybit are part of a host of new sponsors partnering with Red Bull racing in the 2022 season.

Special shoutout to Red Bull's graphic design team, it must have been a headache getting the logos of all their sponsors on the car.

Let's hope Verstappen can put in some great races behind the wheel of the car.

5.) Mercedes- W17

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team remains the team to beat in the constructor's championship after securing yet another victory last season.

Today Toto Wolff and his team launched their challenger for the 2022 season - the Mercedes-AMG W13 F1 E Performance.

01 M298865
Legendary racer Sir Lewis Hamilton has reportedly taken the car out for some laps.

We know a lot can still change before the first test at Spain's Circuit de Catalunya next Wednesday.

But we know the cars we will be keeping an eye out for as the season runs its course.

So what car is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

