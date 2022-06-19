'WimbleOLD'- Oldies Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal to play SW19 but Osaka pulls out

Both Nadal and Serena were initially doubtful for this year's championship due to different circumstances. Serena had not played since he suffered an injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in her first-round match at Wimbledon last year.

Meanwhile, Nadal has been nursing a lingering foot injury, even though he won the French Open with the pain.

However, despite doubts over their fitness, the two elder statesmen of tennis have confirmed their participation in this year's tournament.

Serena, who is now out of the WTA top 100, has been awarded a wildcard and is already in London. The 23-time major winner will play doubles with Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne International before playing Wimbledon.

Nadal, meanwhile, will travel to London on Monday after revealing the pain in his foot has reduced. Although the 22-time grand slam winner will not play in any build-up tournament, he will play exhibition matches in Hurlingham.

However, while Nadal and Serena will play in this year's tournament, Naomi Osaka will miss out. Osaka had hinted that he would miss the event after the WTA and ATP decided not to award points after Wimbledon barred Russian and Belarusian players from playing.

However, Osaka is missing due to an Achilles injury that has been bothering her for a while. The former World No. 1 had been practicing on grass but revealed on Saturday that she would not travel to London after suffering an injury setback.

It is a big blow for Osaka, who appears to be picking up her form back slowly after a poor run of results.