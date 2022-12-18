ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

'The debate is over' - Messi and Mbappe provide the best World Cup ever as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the 2022 World Cup.

‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup
‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Argentina defeated France on penalties to win the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Argentina went in front in the 23rd minute when Lionel Messi converted a penalty after a foul by Ousmane Dembele on Angel D Maria.

Di Maria scored the second for Argentina in the 36th minute assisted by Alexis Mac Allister. Down to goals at the break, the second half belonged to France.

Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Argentina from the penalty spot and volleyed in a cross by Marcus Thuram to equalize for France in the 81st minute as the game went to extra-time.

Messi converted a cross by Lautaro Martinez in the 109th minute to put Argentina back in front. Mbappe equalized from the penalty spot as the game proceeded to a penalty shoot-out.

Argentina came out on top in penalties 4-2 as France as Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed.

Messi celebrates his second goal for Argentina.
Messi celebrates his second goal for Argentina. AFP

Ever since the 2009 Champions League final between Barcelona and Manchester United the debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a recurring argument.

Fans of both players argue with stats, feelings, and achievements as to who is the greatest player of all time.

Both players have dominated the world of football for several years. The World Cup is regarded as the greatest prize in the sport and finally, Messi was able to clinch it with Argentina after defeat in the final back in 2014.

After leading Argentina to the World Cup title, football fans worldwide now believe the debate between Messi and Ronaldo is finally over.

Mbappe celebrates his hattrick for France.
Mbappe celebrates his hattrick for France. AFP

France forward Kylian Mbappe rose to the top of the trends following a sensational performance in the final.

Mbappe scored all three goals for France but was not enough as the game was decided on penalties.

He won the Golden boot but missed out on the golden ball to Messi his teammate at the club level.

Still, only 23 years old and already won the World Cup with France against Russia in 2018, the expectations are that Mbappe could go on to have a better career than Messi.

The decisive Kolo miss at the death.
The decisive Kolo miss at the death. AFP

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez rose to the top of the trends for his performance helping Argentina secure their third world cup title.

Martinez made a crucial save in extra time to deny France a late winner and send the game to penalties.

In the shoot-out, he repeated the heroics he showed against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals saving from Coman.

He was crowned the best goalkeeper of the tournament and fans believe he deserves as much credit as Messi for the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

    Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

  • Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

    Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

  • ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

    QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Recommended articles

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Messi and Argentina dethrone France to lift the FIFA World Cup after a 6-goal thriller

Senegalese star hints at Bundesliga return

Senegalese star hints at Bundesliga return

BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

BETTING: ‘I won 500k and spent it on women’ - Five bettors tell us their biggest winnings and what they spent it on

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

QATAR 2022: World Cup prize money: How much will Argentina or France receive for winning in Qatar

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

PREMIER LEAGUE: Three players Chelsea should target in the January transfer window

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

QATAR 2022: What time is the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

France to welcome Benzema against Messi's Argentina

QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

Nigerians react as Buhari watches the World Cup semifinal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

QATAR 2022: Reactions as Buhari and Biden watch France beat Morocco

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final