QATAR 2022: Reactions as Buhari and Biden watch France beat Morocco

Nigerians react as Buhari watches the World Cup semifinal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

President Muhammadu Buhari was spotted viewing the 2022 FIFA World Cup second semi-final between the Atlas Lions of Morocco and reigning champions France in the company of other world leaders.

Buhari left Nigeria for Washington DC to attend the United States of America and Africa Leaders Summit.

Ahead of the summit, Buhari recognized the accomplishments of African side Morocco at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify but Qatar became the first African country to advance to the World Cup semifinal.

Morocco defeated Portugal to set up a semi-final meeting with France
Morocco defeated Portugal to set up a semi-final meeting with France AFP

Upon his arrival in the U.S., Buhari took to social media to praise Morocco for representing the African continent well on the World stage.

A message on his official Twitter account said, "Congratulations to the Atlas Lions, and to King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco, on the historic feat of becoming the first African country to win a semi-final place at the World Cup.

"Morocco has made the entire continent proud; we are all rooting for their success!"

Following the message about Morocco, Buhari was invited to watch the semifinal with U.S. President Joe Biden.

Buhari and Biden were in the room with other African leaders including Aziz Akhannouch the Prime Minister of Morocco.

Biden posted a photo of the African leaders including Buhari watching the game between Morocco and France.

Along with the photo was a message that said, &quot;It was a great honor to watch today&rsquo;s World Cup match alongside Prime Minister Akhannouch of Morocco.

&quot;No matter who you&rsquo;re rooting for, it was remarkable to watch how much this team has been able to achieve.&quot;

The World leaders watched as France defeated Morocco 2-0 to set up a final against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina.

Nigerians suggested on social media that the congratulatory message from Buhari impacted the performance of the Moroccans against France.

The idea was derived from when Buhari congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria for a flawless group stage at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) only to lose to Tunisia in the knockout stages.

Morocco still has a chance to end their World Cup campaign on a high as they take on Croatia in the third-place playoff scheduled for Saturday, December 17, 2022.

