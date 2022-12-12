QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister and partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

After a 6-1 victory against Switzerland in the round of 16, Ronaldo continued his role as a substitute for Portugal against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Down a goal by Youssef En-Nesyri, Portugal Head Coach Fernando Santos brought in Ronaldo in place of Ruben Neves five minutes into the second half.

It was not enough as Morocco held on to their advantage to knock out Ronaldo and Portugal.

With Portugal out of the competition, hopes of a Ronaldo against Lionel Messi World Cup finals have evaporated.

Rodriguez on Ronaldo

Rodriguez has been critical of the decision to bench Ronaldo in the game against Switzerland despite the victory.

Following a second appearance from the bench that cost Portugal, Rodrigue issued more criticism to Head Coach Santos.

In a post on her official Instagram account, she said, “Today your friend and coach made the wrong decision.

“That friend for whom you have so many words of admiration and respect. The same one who, when putting you on the field, saw how everything changed, but it was too late.

“You can’t underestimate the best player of the world, his most powerful weapon. Much less should one stand up for those who don’t deserve it.”

Ronaldo's sister on the 2026 World Cup

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro also took to social media after Portugal's defeat to Morocco.

In a post on her official Instagram account, she hinted at the return of Ronaldo for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the United States of America,

Ronaldo at 37-year-old will turn 41 by the time the World Cup returns in four years time.

Along with a photo of her brother was a message that said, "41 is the prime of life 💚🙏✅ "