QATAR 2022: 'Blame Van Dijk' - Reactions as Messi and Martinez inspires Argentina past Netherlands to World Cup semifinal

Argentina defeated the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in a 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal clash played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday, December 9, 2022.
The fixture ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and extra time to set up a tense penalty shoot-out.
In a very tight affair, both teams were steady in shape with a solid defense. There were few opportunities in attack for both sides midway through the first half.
Lionel Messi provided a moment of magic in the 35th minute receiving the ball deep, running past a few defenders, and providing a sublime ball through to Nahuel Molina to give Argentina the lead.
Argentina resisted a wave of attack by the Netherlands to take a lead to the halftime break.
Louis Van Gaal made two changes to start the second half with urgency as the Netherlands began to press while Argentina dropped in a deep block.
In the 73rd minute, Argentina were awarded a penalty after Denzel Dumfries brought down Marcos Acuna.
Messi stepped up to convert from the spot and put Argentian two goals up.
In the 83rd minute, a cross by Steven Berghuis was converted by Wout Weghorst as tempers flared late in the game.
A late free kick was awarded to the Netherlands in the final minute of additional time. Teun Koopmeiners cleverly played the free kick to Weghorst to score the equalizer and send the game to extra-time.
There were few chances in the first half of extra time as both sides were not adventurous in their attacks.
Argentina created a few chances late as theNetherlands held on to force the shootout. The Albiceleste were victorious on penalties with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the hero.
Messi to inspire Argentina to World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi rose to the top of the trends following the victory. This is the second time Messi would qualify for the World Cup semifinal.
The Paris Saint-Germain star scored and provided the assist. He equaled the record held by Gabriel Batistuta for the most goals by an Argentine at the World Cup.
There were positive reactions to Messi After another brilliant performance at the World Cup.
Football fans around the world are of the opinion that it is a redemption story for Messi after missing out against Germany in the final of the 2014 edition.
Van Dijk Blamed for Netherlands loss
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk also rose to the top of the trends following the Netherlands' loss to Argentina.
Van Dijk captain of the Netherlands was unable to provide leadership in defense for the first goal they conceded.
He also missed the first penalty in the shoot-out that put his teammates under pressure. There were negative reactions to Van Dijk's performance with many believing that he is overrated.
Argentina now progress to the semifinals where they will take on Croatia on Tuesday, December 13, 2022.
