QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

Argentina defeated Croatia while France sealed a return to the finals with a victory against the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

Following the result against Morocco Benzema rose to the top of the trends on social media.

The Real Madrid superstar was included in the 26-man list for the World Cup but pulled out due to injury.

France Head Coach Didier Deschamps did not call up a replacement for the reigning Ballon d'Or winner.

AFP

Benzema returns for Argentina vs France World Cup final

In the absence of Benzema, AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud led the French attack along with Kylian Mbappe.

Giroud has four goals at the World Cup and broke the national team's all-time scoring record held by Thierry Henry with his header in the quarterfinal victory against Egland

A report from Spanish media outlet Marca has however explained that Benzema's injury was not as serious as initially feared.

He reportedly has been working with the Real Madrid team and in training and is fit to make a shock return to the team.

Deschamps was asked about a possible Benzema return but chose not to answer the question at the post-match press conference

Benzema recorded 44 goals across all competitions last season serving as the catalyst for Real Madrid to win La Liga and the Champions League.

AFP

Benzema's performance saw him become the first French man since Zinedine Zidane in 1998 to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Benzema was not part of the France team that defeated Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup.