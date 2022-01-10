Pulse FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend

As usual headline performances are what we live for and this weekend didn't fall short, delivering as promised.

Tough calls across various departments of the pitch indeed as a good number of players really turned up but it could only be 11 players.

Here's our pick for the Team Of The Weekend below:

GK - Aitor Fernandez - Levante Fc

Matchweek 20 in the Spanish La Liga was generally an interesting one.

Bottom of the table Levante pulled off an incredible win against 15th placed Mallorca after a winless run of 5 losses and a draw.

30 year old Spanish goalkeeper - Aitor Fernandez, was incredible in ensuring the home side held on to their lead and didn't concede a goal in any circumstance.

The Levante shot-stopper made an incredible 8 saves, including 1 from inside the box and a 68th minute penalty save to deny Mallorca any chance of getting back into the game.

Fernandez's incredible heroics earns him a place in goal for our weekend pick.

DEF - Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Matchweek 18 in the German Bundesliga recorded a blockbuster "13 minutes of Drama".

Borussia Monchengladbach pulled off yet again an incredible 2-1 away win at the Allianz Arena against defending champions and league leaders, Bayern Munich.

Bayern had taken the lead early in the 18th minute before the away side levelled matters in the 27th minute and then drama ensued when Monchengladbach completed the comeback in the 31st minute.

Matthias Ginter was largely responsible for that result.

The 27 year old German center back made an incredible- 9 Clearances, 7 tackles, 5 interceptions, blocking 3 shots and also clearing a goal-bound attempt from the home side in ensuring Monchengladbach took away all 3 points.

Such Colossal defending in such a crunch tie sees Ginter become our first pick in Center back for this weekend.

DEF - Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

Matchweek 21 in the Italian Serie A saw AC Milan continue from where they left off in their New year run of wins.

After a decisive home win against AS Roma last weekend, Milan crushed 17th placed Venezia by 3-0 away from home.

Theo Hernandez was the star of the whole show.

The 24 year old French defender turned goal-scorer, bagging 2 goals for the away side.

As per Sofascore, Hernandez made 2 clearances and 3 successful tackles winning all of his aerial duels and 9 out of his 12 ground duels.

He also completed 3 out of his 4 attempted dribbles.

His impressive Man Of the Match performance sees him earn a debut in our team, this weekend.

DEF - Pau Torres (Villareal CF)

In-from Villareal were held to a 2-2 home draw against defending Champions, Atletico Madrid in matchweek 20 of the Spanish La Liga.

24 year old Spanish center back, Pau Torres got on the scoresheet for the Yellow Submarines as they struggled to break the tie.

Torres was the stand out performer from that fixture as the young defender recorded an 85% pass accuracy, making 5 clearances and 2 interceptions in the process as well.

He also won all of his aerial duels as per Sofascore.

Pau Torres' impressive shift over the weekend sees him have a spot in our team this weekend as well.

DEF - Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica Fc)

3rd placed Benfica recorded a 2-0 victory away at Pacos de Ferreira in matchweek 17 of the Portuguese Primera Liga.

26 year old Spanish defender, Alex Grimaldo got on the scoresheet for the away side in an impressive Man Of The Match display for the away side.

Grimaldo recorded a pass accuracy of 90% all through the match.

The defender also created 2 big chances, laid 3 key passes and won 3 out of his 6 attempted ground duels.

Grimaldo's impressive showing sees him earn a debut in our team and as well complete our defenders pick for the weekend.

MID - Grischa Prömel (Union Berlin)

There was more drama in matchweek 18 of the German Bundesliga when Union Berlin travelled to Bayer Leverkusen, recording a 2-2 draw at full time.

A result that leaves them just one point off 5th-placed Leverkusen and three points off 3rd-placed Hoffenheim.

Union Berlin have been really impressive since their return to the Bundesliga and strongly believe they can seal European spots in the summit this season.

27 year old midfielder, Promel was massive for the away side, scoring both of Union Berlin's goals.

The German midfielder also won 4 out of his 6 attempted ground duels, making 3 successful tackles.

Talk about decisiveness, Promel's 2 attempts on target resulted in both goals for his team and that's why he's our first pick for our midfield.

MID - Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Christopher Nkunku makes his return to our Team Of The Weekend after RB Leipzig thrashed Mainz 05 at home 4-1 over the weekend to move one point ahead of the away side on the Bundesliga table.

Although Nkunku was a second half substitute, the 24 year old French attacker scored 1 goal and assisted a further 2 goals in his 45 minutes appearance.

The talented Frenchman created 2 big chances and laid 2 key passes for the home side winning 3 out of his 4 ground duels.

Nkunku's impressive second half showing is just about enough to seal a spot in our midfield picks this week.

MID - Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo Fc)

Sassuolo demolished Empoli away from home 5-1 over the weekend.

The entertaining fixture saw 27 year old midfielder - Domenico Berardi, stand out incredibly.

The Italian maestro is Sassuolo's talisman and showed just why by scoring 1 goal and assisting a further 2 goals for the away side.

Berardi also laid an incredible 7 key passes, winning 5 out of his 7 ground duels and also winning a penalty which he converted himself as well.

Big away wins and goal-scoring midfielders cannot be overlooked as well and that's why Berardi completes our midfield pick for the weekend.

ST - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

League leaders Real Madrid returned to winning ways thrashing 10th placed Valencia at home 4-1 in their matchweek 21 fixture in the Spanish La Liga.

Galacticos star striker - Karim Benzema, recorded a landmark of 300 competitive Career goals for Real Madrid as he scored 2 goals for the Los Blancos.

The 30 year old striker completed all of his attempted dribbles and all his aerial duels as well.

Benzema also laid 2 key passes and created 2 big chances for the home side in the match and both of his 2 goal attempts ended up in the back of the net including a penalty which he converted.

The Real Madrid talisman earns a debut in our strikers pick this weekend.

ST - Cherif Ndiaye (Göztepe)

Goztepe Fc thrashed Antalyspor 4-0 at home in their matchweek 20 fixture in the Turkish Süper Lig.

25 year old Senegalese - Cherif Ndiaye was the Man Of The Match.

The striker scored a hat-trick for the home side and put in a solid individual performance for the home side.

Ndiaye won 5 out of his 10 attempted ground duels and as per Sofascore, he made 3 defensive clearances and managed to block one of Antalyspor's attempt on goal.

Interestingly as well, all of his 3 goal attempts ended up in the back of the net, making him the stand-out performer of the weekend and equally sealing his place in our team's attack.

ST - Lucas Muriel (Atalanta)

Atalanta completely blew away 14th placed Udinese in their matchweek 20 Italian Serie A fixture 6-2 away from home.

30 year old Colombian striker- Luis Muriel scored 2 goals for the away side.

Muriel was impressive as well all round, winning 7 out of his 10 attempted ground duels, completing 6 out of his 7 attempted dribbles.

He also blocked an attempt on goal from Udinese and laid 2 key passes in the game.