PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar attended the premiere of The Batman in France

Neymar was spotted alongside actors Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz at the International Premiere of The Batman movie Monday night.
Neymar was spotted alongside actors Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz at the International Premiere of The Batman movie Monday night.

PSG attacker Neymar was spotted at the International premiere of DCU's latest movie - The Batman.

Recommended articles

The 30-year-old Brazilian superstar was spotted alongside star actors Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz at the exclusive event after making the guestlist for the screening for the cast and crew.

He shared a few photos of the event with his followers on social media.

In the movie, Robert Pattinson stars as the caped crusader in the latest reboot of the hugely popular DC Detective Comics story, while Zoe Kravitz plays the role of the notorious femme fatale Selina Kyle - also known as Catwoman.

Neymar also met the director of The Batman movie - Matt Reeves, who is one of the most well-respected filmmakers in Hollywood and is famous for blockbuster hits such as Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes amongst a host of others.

Neymar is no doubt a huge fan of comics and the DC's Batman franchise, he has a picture of his face painted halfway alongside Batman's arch-enemy "the Joker" - to suggest his comical personality.

Neymar Batman Haircut
Neymar Batman Haircut Instagram

Neymar has also had the superhero's bat symbol carved into his blonde mohawk hair earlier in the season and attended a party dressed in his famous costume when he was still at Barcelona back in 2016.

The 30-year-old attacker is set to return to action for PSG when they play Saint Etienne at the Parc de Princes in Ligue 1 on Friday December 26.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Neymar was spotted alongside actors Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz at the International Premiere of The Batman movie Monday night.

    PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

  • All the highlights from Monday Night RAW on the road to Wrestlemania

    Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

  • Liverpool FC will renew their deal with EA Sports for FIFA 23 and beyond

    Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Recommended articles

PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

Road to Wrestlemania 38: Brock Lesnar set to defend title on March 5 as well the best from RAW

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

Ajax pay Abdelhak Nouri's family £6.5M for inadequate medical care which left him with brain damage

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

All-or-nothing ahead of AWCON qualifier in Cote d'Ivoire, Waldrum reveals Nigeria's plan

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Liverpool renew huge EA Sports deal for FIFA 23 in long-term agreement

Trending

Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast
NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Giannis Antetokounmpo reminds the world that he is NIGERIAN with outfit to All-Star Game

Giannis makes the world know is Nigerian
WWE

Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah, set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

Results from WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Jeddah

Gorgeous Serena and Venus Williams grace the cover of March's issue of Harper Bazaar

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams are cover of March's edition of Harper Bazaar
NBA All-Star Weekend

Team Walton defeats Team Nique 65-51 in Celebrity Game

NBA All-Star Celebrity game was fun
NBA

Social media shuts down as 'Ridiculous' Steph Curry wins the 2022 Kobe Bryant All Star Game MVP

Fans have reacted to Steph Curry's unbelievable performance at the NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday
NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND

Steph Curry wins MVP as Team LeBron defeats Team Durant 163 - 160 in 2022 All-Star Game

Steph Curry put on a show at the All-Star Game
UFC

Israel Adesanya blasts Kamaru Usman's ‘PEANUT HEAD’ manager for saying 'RUBBISH' about potential fight between Nigerian Champions

Israel Adesanya is not happy with Kamaru Usman's manager