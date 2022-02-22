PSG star Neymar attends The Batman Premiere in France

The 30-year-old Brazilian superstar was spotted alongside star actors Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz at the exclusive event after making the guestlist for the screening for the cast and crew.

He shared a few photos of the event with his followers on social media.

In the movie, Robert Pattinson stars as the caped crusader in the latest reboot of the hugely popular DC Detective Comics story, while Zoe Kravitz plays the role of the notorious femme fatale Selina Kyle - also known as Catwoman.

Neymar also met the director of The Batman movie - Matt Reeves, who is one of the most well-respected filmmakers in Hollywood and is famous for blockbuster hits such as Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes amongst a host of others.

Neymar is no doubt a huge fan of comics and the DC's Batman franchise, he has a picture of his face painted halfway alongside Batman's arch-enemy "the Joker" - to suggest his comical personality.

Neymar has also had the superhero's bat symbol carved into his blonde mohawk hair earlier in the season and attended a party dressed in his famous costume when he was still at Barcelona back in 2016.