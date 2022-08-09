President Muhammadu Buhari to host Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

Team Nigeria had a successful outing at the Commonwealth Games with a total of 35 medals.

Led by star athletes such as Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, Team Nigeria recorded 12 Gold, nine Silver and 14 Bronze medals.

The haul at the 2022 edition is 11 more than what Team Nigeria recorded at the 2018 held on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, in Buhari's first tenure.

Buhari celebrates Commonwealth medals

Buhari took to his official Twitter account to celebrate the medal haul at the Commonwealth Games.

He said, "I join millions of sports-loving Nigerians home and abroad to celebrate the glorious exploits of #TeamNigeria at the 2022 Commonwealth Games #Birmingham2022.

"I watched some of the colorful & spectacular moments of the competition; Nigeria’s successes have brought us great pride!

"All of our Medalists brought smiles to our faces, by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal career bests. Especially our talented young women, in athletics, wrestling and powerlifting.

"We are proud of these achievements and the memories will linger with the nation forever. For me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift, being my last Commonwealth Games as Head of State.

"Let me also celebrate the Coaching Crew and Team Officials for the passion they have demonstrated for the development of Nigerian sports.

"History will remember them for all their contributions in making our athletes shine on the international stage. We are all very grateful!."

Buhari to host Amusan and Brume

The President will also meet with star athletes Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan on their return to the country.

Amusan won gold in the women's 100 meter hurdles while Brume won silver in the women's long jump at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States of America.