Plug Sports signed on to market and brand Tobi Amusan’s off-the-field interests in Africa

Pulse Mix
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

#FeatureByRosemaryOtalor

Tobi Amusa
Tobi Amusa

Oluwatobiloba "Tobi" Amusan, reigning African, Commonwealth and World Champion in the 100m hurdles, has signed a management deal with Plug Sports, a leading Nigerian-based sport management company owned by The Plug. This was made known by the management of The Plug at a briefing session with journalists on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at their office headquarters in Lagos.

Tobi Amusan is track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles but also competes as a sprinter and has just recently broken multiple world records. Apart from being Nigeria’s first ever gold medallist in the championship, Amusan’s 12.06 seconds mark, wind-added (+2.5 m/s), was the first in 36 years. It was also the fourth world record set in women’s hurdles.

Lanre Vigo
Lanre Vigo Pulse Nigeria

Unveiling the deal, Lanre Vigo, Head of Sports at The Plug, sharing his excitement at the signing of the sports star noted that it was a dream come true and that the company is incredibly happy to have Ms. Amusan onboard. "I’m indeed very thrilled to announce the signing of world record holder Tobi Amusan to Plug Sports. Plug Sports will be looking after Tobi Amusan’s off-the-field interests in Africa. Tobi is a phenomenal person/athlete myself and my team are looking forward to collaborating with her." Vigo shared.

Speaking further, Vigo added that in the last couple of weeks, Tobi had created plenty of excitement for Nigerians and indeed Africans through her spectacular performance, aspiring young people across the globe to reach for their goals.

Tobi Amusa
Tobi Amusa Pulse Nigeria

Born in Nigeria, Tobi hails from Ijebu Ode, Ogun state. Her running career began at the age of 15, when she entered and won an inter-house competition in the 100m sprint. Amusan was inspired to take up the sport after defeating a runner who was exercising at the local athletics stadium that day. She began formal training. Tobi Amusan is managed by icon Management Inc. based in Atlanta, GA, USA, and is coached by Lacena Golding-Clarke.

She completed her secondary education in Nigeria at Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu-Ode before relocating to the USA for her undergraduate studies at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Her parents are teachers who set the tone for her upbringing in the Nigerian town of Ijebu Ode, where she was raised in a strict scholarly environment. Her existence, as she recalls, revolved around school, sleeping, eating, and reading books.

Some other sports personalities managed by Plug Sports include soccer players Henry Onyekuru, Asisat Oshoala and Clement Ugah.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByRosemaryOtalor

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

Recommended articles

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha becomes a Super Hero, added to FUT Heroes

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha becomes a Super Hero, added to FUT Heroes

Rangers legend McCoist calls for Leon Balogun's immediate return

Rangers legend McCoist calls for Leon Balogun's immediate return

'Nigerian players are getting big transfers' - Super Eagles assistant coach tips Nigeria to win AFCON 2023

Pinnick to bid Nigerians farewell, confirms NFF will have a new President on September 30

Pinnick to bid Nigerians farewell, confirms NFF will have a new President on September 30

Plug Sports signed on to market and brand Tobi Amusan’s off-the-field interests in Africa

Plug Sports signed on to market and brand Tobi Amusan’s off-the-field interests in Africa

Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

Mourinho gets the last laugh as Roma flop Justin Kluivert is set to join Fulham

Trending

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye

Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomes Commonwealth gold medalist Odunayo Adekuroye [Photos]

Adesanya tells Anthony Joshua to channel Nigerian heritage against Oleksandr Usyk

Israel Adesanya tells Anthony Joshua to channel Nigerian heritage against Oleksandr Usyk

Kamaru Usman has called out the USADA on Twitter for disturbing his sleep
UFC

'Angry' Kamaru Usman hits out at UFC Anti-doping agency for disturbing sleep at 5am

Serena Williams ended her final tour in Cincinnati with a loss to British number one Emma Raducanu
TENNIS

Serena Williams suffers defeat in Cincinnati farewell