ADVERTISEMENT

Para table tennis open serves off in Lagos

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Over 100 para table tennis players will battle for honors in 38 events.

Para Table tennis player
Para Table tennis player

Over 100 Para Table tennis players are set for the fourth edition of the Valuejet Para-Table Tennis Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The three-day championship will serve on Thursday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Para Table tennis players in Lagos
Para Table tennis players in Lagos AFP

Over 100 para table, tennis players will battle for honors in 38 events.

The leading players are Commonwealth medalists, Isau Ogunkunle, Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Nasiru Sule, and Faith Obazuaye.

The Organizer of the championship, Sunday Odebode, has said that the event will help to pick the Nigeria team at the Paris para-Olympic next year.

Para Table tennis players in Lagos
Para Table tennis players in Lagos AFP

He added that the top four players will be rewarded with cash prizes.

“The Para-table tennis players made the country proud in Birmingham and we believe this tournament would provide a good platform for them to test their might against themselves and we hope we can pick the Paris 2024 team from here,” he said.

Para Table tennis player
Para Table tennis player AFP

On his part, the Vice President of, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Adesoji Tayo, said the federation is proud of the team's performance at the commonwealth games in Birmingham.

He said, “The federation is grateful to our sponsors and the Lagos State Sports Commission, who have not given up on the athletes with their continued support of the tournament despite the economic situation.

Para Table tennis player
Para Table tennis player AFP

“We were also motivated by the athletes’ performance at the Commonwealth Games because they were the ones that won medals for table tennis in Birmingham.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Para Table tennis player

    Para table tennis open serves off in Lagos

  • Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

    Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

  • Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports athletes with the most lucrative endorsement deals of the year

Recommended articles

Para table tennis open serves off in Lagos

Para table tennis open serves off in Lagos

Raphael Onyedika, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Raphael Onyedika, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Reactions as France end Morocco's fairytale to set up World Cup final clash with Argentina

Reactions as France end Morocco's fairytale to set up World Cup final clash with Argentina

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Goals galore as Edo Queens sent Lagos land Ladies out of her house on matchday 3

NWFL PREMIERSHIP: Goals galore as Edo Queens sent Lagos land Ladies out of her house on matchday 3

QATAR 2022: Defending champions France end Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Defending champions France end Morocco's fairytale run in Qatar

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium

PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh

Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Oshoala to join Kanu, Osimhen & other Super Eagles stars vs Psquare, Pasuma & more for All-Stars

Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

Basketball Africa League returns to Senegal, Egypt and Rwanda for 3rd season in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

empty

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

Port Harcourt Boys Burna Boy and Precious Achiuwa link up in an NBA game between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

NBA: 'Port Harcourt Boys' - Burna Boy teams up with Precious Achiuwa in Orlando [Photos]

Stella Ayanleke crowned National Sports Festival 100mH Champion in Asaba

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion to win first National title in Asaba