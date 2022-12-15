Para table tennis open serves off in Lagos

The three-day championship will serve on Thursday at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Over 100 para table, tennis players will battle for honors in 38 events.

The leading players are Commonwealth medalists, Isau Ogunkunle, Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi, Nasiru Sule, and Faith Obazuaye.

We hope to pick Paris 2024 team that will represent Nigeria - Organizer

The Organizer of the championship, Sunday Odebode, has said that the event will help to pick the Nigeria team at the Paris para-Olympic next year.

He added that the top four players will be rewarded with cash prizes.

“The Para-table tennis players made the country proud in Birmingham and we believe this tournament would provide a good platform for them to test their might against themselves and we hope we can pick the Paris 2024 team from here,” he said.

On his part, the Vice President of, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Adesoji Tayo, said the federation is proud of the team's performance at the commonwealth games in Birmingham.

He said, “The federation is grateful to our sponsors and the Lagos State Sports Commission, who have not given up on the athletes with their continued support of the tournament despite the economic situation.

