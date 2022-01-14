No Way Pape: Senegal star gets FIFA suspension, to miss AFCON 2021

David Ben
Pape Gueye has been suspended from playing football till further notice by FIFA

Marseille's Pape Gueye is currently with the Senegal squad featuring at the AFCON tournament in Cameroon
Marseille and Senegal National team midfielder, Pape Gueye has been suspended by FIFA from playing football.

This comes as the World football governing body continues their 2018 investigation into the 22 year old's transfer switch involving French side and current club Olympique Marseille and English Premier League club, Watford.

Watford sold Papi Gueye to Marseille just 17 hours after his controversial comment
Gueye was sold to Marseille just 17 hours after his transfer to Watford after he made a comment hat he was 'badly advised' about his transfer to the English club.

Pape Gueye unveiled as a Marseille player in 2020
The 22 year old is currently in Cameroon with the Senegal National Team as the Lions of Teranga look to challenge for Africa's biggest football trophy.

The imminent ruling by FIFA now means that Gueye can no longer participate in the AFCON tournament in Cameroon until further notice.

More details to come later.

