Ondo Poly to host Polytechnic games

The 2023 Edition of the NIPOGA games is slated for January 11 to 22 at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

AFP

RUGIPO Spokesman, Samuel Ojo disclosed that the institution has put all facilities in good shape and ready to host the country.

He added that contingents from all institutions will have a memorable event in the institution.

He said: ‘We are set for the games. We have put in place all the necessary facilities and we are assuring participants that it’s going to be a memorable outing.

“The state and the host community would benefit immensely from the festival which will be held from January 11, 2023, to January 22, 2023.

AFP

“It will surely boost the economy of the state and the host community, Owo kingdom, especially the small-scale businesses that are situated around the institution.

“The LOC is working assiduously to ensure all the logistics are put in place to make the sports festival a remarkable one that would be remembered for a very long time to come.”

History of NIPOGA

NIPOGA Games is a biennial sporting event that involves all accredited polytechnics and colleges of technology in the country. The games were created to ensure peaceful co-existence among Nigerians and to discover and nurture sporting talents for national assignments from the polytechnics.

AFP

Yaba College of Technology are the most successful institution in the competition, having won the most gold medals on seven occasions.