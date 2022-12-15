Nigeria Olympic Committee has elected Engr. Habu Gumel as the President for the fifth consecutive time.
Olympic Committee elect Gumel as President for the fifth time
The 73-Year-old is the NOC President for the Fifth time after winning Saturday's election in Taraba.
The NOC election took place in Taraba State with other executives elected.
Gumel won the election with 21 votes to defeat the closest rival Sani Ndanusa who had 19 votes.
Other elective posts are; the first Vice President Solomon Ogba won with 24 votes, while the 2nd Vice President Ishaku Tikon was unopposed.
The third Vice President Olumide Oyedeji won with 24 votes, Tunde Popoola emerged as the Secretary-General while Deputy General Secretary Abdullahi Muhammed was unopposed.
Engr Musa Kida emerged as the Treasurer with 22 votes while Tony Nezianya is the new PRO.
NOC is a body responsible for coordinating the Nigeria team at the Olympic Games, the Commonwealth Games, and other international games.
NOC is a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and is a member of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).
It has all the sports federations in the country as its members.
Gumel's Journey as NOC President
The 73-year-old emerged as NOC President in 2001 for the first time,he served for two consecutive terms till 2010.
He returned in 2014 as president, winning back-to-back terms from 2014 to 2022.
