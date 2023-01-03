The Ogun State Tennis Association have concluded plans to host the 4th edition of annual tennis holiday clinic.
Ogun Tennis set to discover talents through holiday clinic
The championship will feature under 16 national open and under 12 closed tournaments.
Recommended articles
The clinic in partnership with Rock Tennis Foundation will be held at the Green Courts, Abeokuta Sports Club, Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State between January 3 to 7.
In a statement by the Association's media officer, Olusegun Olukoga obtained by Pulse Sports Nigeria, participants are drawn from thirty-six states of the federation including FCT.
The championship will feature under 16 national open and under 12 closed tournaments amongst other. There will also be open clinic and Davis cup style doubles for young players between ages 6 and 12.
Tennis Head coach, Kehinde Ijaola maintained that the association is passionately committed to developing talented, professional young tennis players in the state.
He added that one of Ogun state tennis player would be travelling to USA this month on scholarship and will be playing college tennis at the university.
He said, "The foundation promotes Grassroots development tennis program from time to time, combined with tournament. Unlike last year, we did southwest edition, but this year's will be national under 16; we want to make sure that kids we have been training over the years are expose to national and international competitions. That's why we want to see their ability by engaging other tennis players from other parts of the country. So, it is a clinic for beginners, and existing players to feature in tournament."
More from category
-
How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion
-
2023: Nigeria Volleyball target Olympic ticket, Continental glory
-
Ogun Tennis set to discover talents through holiday clinic