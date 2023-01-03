ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun Tennis set to discover talents through holiday clinic

The championship will feature under 16 national open and under 12 closed tournaments.

The Ogun State Tennis Association have concluded plans to host the 4th edition of annual tennis holiday clinic.

The clinic in partnership with Rock Tennis Foundation will be held at the Green Courts, Abeokuta Sports Club, Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State between January 3 to 7.

In a statement by the Association's media officer, Olusegun Olukoga obtained by Pulse Sports Nigeria, participants are drawn from thirty-six states of the federation including FCT.

sideview of Tennis court
sideview of Tennis court AFP

The championship will feature under 16 national open and under 12 closed tournaments amongst other. There will also be open clinic and Davis cup style doubles for young players between ages 6 and 12.

Tennis Head coach, Kehinde Ijaola maintained that the association is passionately committed to developing talented, professional young tennis players in the state.

Players at the CBN Junior Tennis Championship
Players at the CBN Junior Tennis Championship AFP

He added that one of Ogun state tennis player would be travelling to USA this month on scholarship and will be playing college tennis at the university.

He said, "The foundation promotes Grassroots development tennis program from time to time, combined with tournament. Unlike last year, we did southwest edition, but this year's will be national under 16; we want to make sure that kids we have been training over the years are expose to national and international competitions. That's why we want to see their ability by engaging other tennis players from other parts of the country. So, it is a clinic for beginners, and existing players to feature in tournament."

