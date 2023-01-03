Ogun Tennis set to discover talents through holiday clinic

The clinic in partnership with Rock Tennis Foundation will be held at the Green Courts, Abeokuta Sports Club, Ibara Housing Estate, Abeokuta, Ogun State between January 3 to 7.

In a statement by the Association's media officer, Olusegun Olukoga obtained by Pulse Sports Nigeria, participants are drawn from thirty-six states of the federation including FCT.

The championship will feature under 16 national open and under 12 closed tournaments amongst other. There will also be open clinic and Davis cup style doubles for young players between ages 6 and 12.

Tennis Head coach, Kehinde Ijaola maintained that the association is passionately committed to developing talented, professional young tennis players in the state.

He added that one of Ogun state tennis player would be travelling to USA this month on scholarship and will be playing college tennis at the university.