Ogun state to host 2024 National Sports Festival

Ogun state will be hosting the National Sports Festival for the second time when they host in 2024

Ogun state sports commissioner celebrating the bid win
Ogun state has won the bid to host the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival.

Pulse Sports reports that six states battled for the hosting right of the 2024 National Sports Festival.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun and Bukola Olopade, former sports commissioner, Ogun state
Ogun state finished Eighth in delta state with 70 medals comprising 15 gold, 18 silver, and 37 bronze.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare confirmed Ogun state as the next host of the biennial sporting event at the closing ceremony of the festival in Asaba.

Sports minister, Sunday Dare at the unveiling of the official mascot and logo of the 21st National Sports Festival, delta 2022.|| AFP
The sports minister who represented President Buhari at the closing ceremony said that there is rigorous selection process to pick the host.

He said, “I have the pleasure tonight to announce the next host of the 2024 edition of the National Sports Festival, the next host for the 22nd National Sports Festival is Ogun State. For the first time, we have a runner-up, the runner-up for the bidding is Oyo State.”

The state had hosted the festival in 2006 which was classified as one of the best in the history of the game.

The Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that his state is ready to host the National sports Festival.

Federal Government delegation and Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun 
Abiodun indicated the state’s readiness when he received the National Sports Festival delegation led by the Director of the National Sports Festival and Paralympic Sports, Mr Peter Nelson before the commencement of the festival in Asaba.

Abiodun assured that the facilities will be given topmost priority to host the country's equivalent of the Olympics, saying that the festival will help to give the facilities a new face.

"Our state is the Gateway State and I do not think that any other state can compete and defeat us in the bidding for this National Sports Festival," Governor Abiodun said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin this past weekend.

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.
"I assure you that we will be ready to host this Sports Festival. I want to thank the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr Sunday Dare. And I have told him, we are hosting this festival, we are ready for it."

