Ogun state to host 2024 National Sports Festival

Pulse Sports reports that six states battled for the hosting right of the 2024 National Sports Festival.

AFP

Ogun state finished Eighth in delta state with 70 medals comprising 15 gold, 18 silver, and 37 bronze.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare confirmed Ogun state as the next host of the biennial sporting event at the closing ceremony of the festival in Asaba.

AFP

The sports minister who represented President Buhari at the closing ceremony said that there is rigorous selection process to pick the host.

He said, “I have the pleasure tonight to announce the next host of the 2024 edition of the National Sports Festival, the next host for the 22nd National Sports Festival is Ogun State. For the first time, we have a runner-up, the runner-up for the bidding is Oyo State.”

The state had hosted the festival in 2006 which was classified as one of the best in the history of the game.

We are ready to host National Sports Festival – Ogun Governor

The Governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has revealed that his state is ready to host the National sports Festival.

AFP

Abiodun indicated the state’s readiness when he received the National Sports Festival delegation led by the Director of the National Sports Festival and Paralympic Sports, Mr Peter Nelson before the commencement of the festival in Asaba.

Abiodun assured that the facilities will be given topmost priority to host the country's equivalent of the Olympics, saying that the festival will help to give the facilities a new face.

"Our state is the Gateway State and I do not think that any other state can compete and defeat us in the bidding for this National Sports Festival," Governor Abiodun said in a statement by his chief press secretary, Kunle Somorin this past weekend.

AFP