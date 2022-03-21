NUGA UNILAG 2022: Unilag claims first gold and other things you need to know after Day 2

Pulse Nigeria

Here is a quick update on some of the things you have missed out on as schools continued to battle for honours in Nigeria's elite University sports competition.

UNILAG off to a flyer with a first Gold medal

The host claimed its first Gold medal following an outstanding display from Naomi Nnamdi Chinyere.

Chinyere was all smiles after she crossed the finish line first in the 5000m walk-race to register UNILAG's first medal of the two-day-old competition. She crossed the line with a time of 33 minutes, 27 seconds.

Habibat Aseshine of the University of Ilorin came second with a time of 33 minutes and 39 seconds, while University of Port's Rita Odigbo took the bronze with her time of 34 minutes, 44 seconds.

In the Men's category, the Benson Idahosa University took Gold, while the University of Maiduguri and Osun State University came second and third respectively.

UNILAG kickoff football events in style

With Chinyere's brilliant start to the day, Unilag continued in the football events with superb victories for its Men and Women's teams.

The Men's team were 1-0 winners over the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, while the women's team, nicknamed, Unilag Angels, were too hot for the University of Ibadan to handle after a comprehensive 4-0 win.

Elsewhere;

The Pulse Sports Nigeria team watched as the University of Calabar put on a show in Table Tennis to see the University of Benin in the multipurpose hall.

Inspired by the incredible cheerleaders, who entertained everyone with their unique chant, and led by star player, Michall Assim-Ita, UNICAL proved just too good for UNIBEN to book a spot in the quarter-final of the Team's event.

Also, it wasn't a good day for UNIBEN as their basketball team fell 41-33 in the men's category.

Bayero University of Kano, BUK, was the star team of the day in the men's basketball competition after coming from 20 points down to beat the University of Ibadan 49-44, inspired by Lucky Subel.