NSF 2022: Organizers commend athletes' sportsmanship

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Over 300 medals have been won by the athletes as Five states are yet to record single medal

Presentation of Medals by sports minister, Sunday Dare
Presentation of Medals by sports minister, Sunday Dare

The co-chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Delta state, Tonobok Okowa, has commended the athletes for their spirit of sportsmanship.

Recommended articles

Actions of kokowa event at the festival
Actions of kokowa event at the festival AFP

He commended the brilliant start of the states on the medal table of the games.

medal table after Day Five
medal table after Day Five AFP

Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Delta State athletes had won over 100 medals including 43 gold medals while Ogun had won over 20 medals, Oyo also have recorded over 20 medals.

According to the latest medal table, Team Delta topping the log with Ogun and Oyo second and third respectively.

Atheletes in action during 100M heat
Atheletes in action during 100M heat AFP

Okowa said that winning medals is not strange to Team Delta, saying that the LOC will make sure that the operations of the games in Asaba are best for the athletes.

He said, “We have prepared so well for the games and we believe we have athletes good enough to give a good fight. Delta is used to getting good results anywhere but we have bigger responsibility here.

Tonobok Okowa
Tonobok Okowa AFP

“To have 36 states and Abuja in Asaba for the Sports Festival is a big task and so we are more particular about making everyone feel at home to compete in a good atmosphere.

“We are working hard to ensure a hitch-free event. The facilities are there but there are many other logistics involved in staging a big event like this. It is our own Olympics but we are up to the task since we also hosted African Athletics championship only few years’ back.

“Running a good show all the way to December 10 is the priority of the LOC, to win the games in the end will only be an icing on the cake.”

presentation of medals by sports minister, Sunday Dare
presentation of medals by sports minister, Sunday Dare AFP

Meanwhile, five states are yet to record single medal at the festival, the states are Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Zamfara.

The biannual sporting event started in Asaba on December 4th and will end on December 10th.

More from category

  • Presentation of Medals by sports minister, Sunday Dare

    NSF 2022: Organizers commend athletes' sportsmanship

  • PlayStation have officially launched a tournament mode for PS5

    PlayStation officially launch tournaments on PS5 featuring FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 amongst others

  • Vinicius Jnr could terminate his contract with Nike according to multiple reports

    Report: Brazil star Vinicius Jnr set to rip up Nike contract following World Cup promo snub

Recommended articles

NSF 2022: Organizers commend athletes' sportsmanship

NSF 2022: Organizers commend athletes' sportsmanship

Qatar 2022: Mbappe takes the Ronaldo and Pogba route

Qatar 2022: Mbappe takes the Ronaldo and Pogba route

PlayStation officially launch tournaments on PS5 featuring FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 amongst others

PlayStation officially launch tournaments on PS5 featuring FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 amongst others

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Samba Boys dance around K Warriors in the R16 party, to face Croatia next

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

Croatia are shootout kings and the Samba Boys are dancing again

Reactions as 'dancing' Brazil sends fear to other teams with 4-1 victory against South Korea

Reactions as 'dancing' Brazil sends fear to other teams with 4-1 victory against South Korea

QATAR 2022: Japan suffer shootout heartbreak against Croatia in round of 16

QATAR 2022: Japan suffer shootout heartbreak against Croatia in round of 16

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Oriental rivals Rangers, Enyimba clash, Insurance vs 3SC to kickoff tourney

NPFL/Dozy Super Cup: Oriental rivals Rangers, Enyimba clash, Insurance vs 3SC to kickoff tourney

Trending

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

UFC star Sodiq Yusuff endorses Peter Obi to become Nigeria's president in 2023

empty

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards