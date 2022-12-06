NSF 2022: Organizers commend athletes' sportsmanship

AFP

He commended the brilliant start of the states on the medal table of the games.

Pulse Sports Nigeria reports that Delta State athletes had won over 100 medals including 43 gold medals while Ogun had won over 20 medals, Oyo also have recorded over 20 medals.

According to the latest medal table, Team Delta topping the log with Ogun and Oyo second and third respectively.

Okowa said that winning medals is not strange to Team Delta, saying that the LOC will make sure that the operations of the games in Asaba are best for the athletes.

He said, “We have prepared so well for the games and we believe we have athletes good enough to give a good fight. Delta is used to getting good results anywhere but we have bigger responsibility here.

“To have 36 states and Abuja in Asaba for the Sports Festival is a big task and so we are more particular about making everyone feel at home to compete in a good atmosphere.

“We are working hard to ensure a hitch-free event. The facilities are there but there are many other logistics involved in staging a big event like this. It is our own Olympics but we are up to the task since we also hosted African Athletics championship only few years’ back.

“Running a good show all the way to December 10 is the priority of the LOC, to win the games in the end will only be an icing on the cake.”

Meanwhile, five states are yet to record single medal at the festival, the states are Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and Zamfara.