NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medallist bags medals

Festival in Delta state is the 21st edition of the biannual national sporting

event

in the country.

Athletes have started

showing amazing performances as Esther Nworgu set new record in the

women

Para-Powerlifting.

Nworgu made a lift of

115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para

Powerlifting

in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.

She surpassed Chinese

Guo Lingling world record of 111kg which set in June.

Commonwealth Games

bronze medallist, Isau Ogunkunle has won gold medal in the men's single

Para

table tennis class 4.

Isau has been the

champion in Nigeria since 2018 and defeated India’s Raj Alagar 3-0 to win

bronze

for Nigeria at the commonwealth games.

Delta State Bright

Paul Kolade also win Gold in the men's 74kg Taekwondo after he defeated Akwa

Ibom

state Iyama Udobong.

Taekwondo Former National

Champion, Sanusi Abdulfathy won gold for Bayelsa state, he defeated

Mohammed

Lawal of Kano state in the men's 58kg.

In Scrabble,

Malafakumo Akpos of defeated Mayuku Tuoyo 13-11 to record a gold in the female

singles