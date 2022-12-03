The National Sports
NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medallist bags medals
A new world record has been set at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Delta state as Commonwealth medallist continue his four years unbeaten run in Nigeria.
Festival in Delta state is the 21st edition of the biannual national sporting
event
style='mso-ansi-language:#2000'>in the country.
Athletes have started
showing amazing performances as Esther Nworgu set new record in the
style='mso-ansi-language:EN-US'> women
Para-Powerlifting.
Nworgu made a lift of
115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para
style='mso-ansi-language:EN-US'> Powerlifting
in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.
She surpassed Chinese
Guo Lingling world record of 111kg which set in June.
Commonwealth Games
bronze medallist, Isau Ogunkunle has won gold medal in the men's single
style='mso-ansi-language:EN-US'> Para
table tennis class 4.
Isau has been the
champion in Nigeria since 2018 and defeated India’s Raj Alagar 3-0 to win
bronze
style='mso-ansi-language:#2000'>for Nigeria at the commonwealth games.
Delta State Bright
Paul Kolade also win Gold in the men's 74kg Taekwondo after he defeated Akwa
style='mso-ansi-language:EN-US'> Ibom
state Iyama Udobong.
Taekwondo Former National
Champion, Sanusi Abdulfathy won gold for Bayelsa state, he defeated
style='mso-ansi-language:EN-US'> Mohammed
Lawal of Kano state in the men's 58kg.
In Scrabble,
Malafakumo Akpos of defeated Mayuku Tuoyo 13-11 to record a gold in the female
style='mso-ansi-language:EN-US'> singles
for Bayelsa state
