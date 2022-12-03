NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medalist bags medals

A new world record has been set at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Delta state as Commonwealth medalist continue his four years unbeaten run in Nigeria.

Esther Nworgu set a new World Record at the Delta 2022 Para Powerlifting.
The National Sports Festival in Delta state is the 21st edition of the biannual national sporting event in the country.

some of physically challenged athletes at the ongoing 2022 National Sports Festival
some of physically challenged athletes at the ongoing 2022 National Sports Festival

Athletes have started showing amazing performances as Esther Nworgu set new record in the women Para-Powerlifting.

Nworgu made a lift of 115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para Powerlifting in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.

She surpassed Chinese Guo Lingling world record of 111kg which set in June.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Isau Ogunkunle has won gold medal in the men's single Para table tennis class 4.

Isau Ogunkunle
Isau Ogunkunle

Isau has been the champion in Nigeria since 2018 and defeated India’s Raj Alagar 3-0 to win bronze for Nigeria at the commonwealth games.

Delta State Bright Paul Kolade also win Gold in the men's 74kg Taekwondo after he defeated Akwa Ibom state Iyama Udobong.

Paul Kolade
Paul Kolade

Taekwondo Former National Champion, Sanusi Abdulfathy won gold for Bayelsa state, he defeated Mohammed Lawal of Kano state in the men's 58kg.

In Scrabble, Malafakumo Akpos of defeated Mayuku Tuoyo 13-11 to record a gold in the female singles for Bayelsa state

