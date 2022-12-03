NSF 2022: New world record set as Commonwealth medalist bags medals

AFP

Athletes have started showing amazing performances as Esther Nworgu set new record in the women Para-Powerlifting.

Nworgu made a lift of 115 in the 41kg to break the record she set at the 2022 African Para Powerlifting in Cairo, Egypt in October of 114kg set.

AFP

She surpassed Chinese Guo Lingling world record of 111kg which set in June.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, Isau Ogunkunle has won gold medal in the men's single Para table tennis class 4.

AFP

Isau has been the champion in Nigeria since 2018 and defeated India’s Raj Alagar 3-0 to win bronze for Nigeria at the commonwealth games.

Delta State Bright Paul Kolade also win Gold in the men's 74kg Taekwondo after he defeated Akwa Ibom state Iyama Udobong.

AFP

Taekwondo Former National Champion, Sanusi Abdulfathy won gold for Bayelsa state, he defeated Mohammed Lawal of Kano state in the men's 58kg.