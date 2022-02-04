Novak Djokovic thanks his countrymen for support during deportation scandal in Australia

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The World Number One has broken his silence since his deportation from Australia in a meeting with Serbia President Aleksandar Vucic.

Novak Djokovic has finally spoken about after he was deported from Australia last month
Novak Djokovic has finally spoken about after he was deported from Australia last month

Novak Djokovic's 11 day visa saga with Australian authorities was arguably the biggest topic of discussion before the 2022 Australian Open kicked off in full swing.

Recommended articles

Following uncertainty about his vaccination status, the 34-year-old Serbian was ultimately deported from the country, ending all hopes of challenging for another Grand Slam title last month.

Djokovic missed the Australia Open in January after Immigration revoked is visa twice
Djokovic missed the Australia Open in January after Immigration revoked is visa twice AP

The 20-time grand slam champion has now met with Serbian President Vucic on Thursday in Belgrade, and has described the events in Australia as "unexpected, to say the least".

"This is the first time I go public.

"I wanted to meet with you today because, primarily as a citizen of Serbia, I felt a great need to thank you for great support that you, as the president of Serbia, gave me, as well as all state institutions during the unfortunate events in Australia.

"Although I was alone in detention, and faced with many problems and challenges, I wasn't feeling lonely.

"I had huge support primarily from my family, all of the close people in my life, entire Serbian nation, many people with good intentions from the region and the world." the 20 time Grand Slam winner said.

Novak Djokovic is a 20 time Grand Slam title Champion
Novak Djokovic is a 20 time Grand Slam title Champion Getty/Alastair Grant

President Vucic also thanked Djokovic for his service to his home country and revealed that he urged the tennis star to leave Australia when the news of his detention broke initially.

“And then I saw how persistent he is, how much he wanted to play, to fight on the sports field, to show on the sports field how much he is ready to fight not only for himself, but his country and show that he is better than others.

“Thank you for representing our country with honour, courage and in the best way, and for doing so in the future. Thank you for the great fight you fought in Australia.", President Vucic said.

Djokovic didn't exactly provide any details of the events that took place in Australia, but he has promised to give his own "version" of the story in the next 7-10 days.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

AusOpen: Rafael Nadal sees off Matteo Berrettini to reach final

Rafael Nadal is through to the finals of the Australia Open 2022

Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world

World's highest earning female athletes

20 things learnt from Neymar's Netflix documentary 'The Perfect Chaos'

Neymar's O Caos Perfeito debuts later this month on Netflix Brasil

Ronda Rousey returns to win 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Ronda Rousey came back to emerge victorious at Royal Rumble