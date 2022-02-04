Novak Djokovic thanks his countrymen for support during deportation scandal in Australia

Following uncertainty about his vaccination status, the 34-year-old Serbian was ultimately deported from the country, ending all hopes of challenging for another Grand Slam title last month.

AP

The 20-time grand slam champion has now met with Serbian President Vucic on Thursday in Belgrade, and has described the events in Australia as "unexpected, to say the least".

"This is the first time I go public.

"I wanted to meet with you today because, primarily as a citizen of Serbia, I felt a great need to thank you for great support that you, as the president of Serbia, gave me, as well as all state institutions during the unfortunate events in Australia.

"Although I was alone in detention, and faced with many problems and challenges, I wasn't feeling lonely.

"I had huge support primarily from my family, all of the close people in my life, entire Serbian nation, many people with good intentions from the region and the world." the 20 time Grand Slam winner said.

Getty/Alastair Grant

President Vucic also thanked Djokovic for his service to his home country and revealed that he urged the tennis star to leave Australia when the news of his detention broke initially.

“And then I saw how persistent he is, how much he wanted to play, to fight on the sports field, to show on the sports field how much he is ready to fight not only for himself, but his country and show that he is better than others.

“Thank you for representing our country with honour, courage and in the best way, and for doing so in the future. Thank you for the great fight you fought in Australia.", President Vucic said.