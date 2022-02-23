Novak Djokovic marks his return to the court with a win at 2022 Dubai ATP

20-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic has finally returned to the court, two months since he was deported from Australia after months of criticism and controversy due to his vaccination status.
The World Number One who missed the Australian Open earlier in January due to controversy surrounding his vaccination status is finally back to doing what he loves best
The Serbian champion returned to Dubai after almost two months of forced stop against Lorenzo Musetti in the 2022 ATP tour on Monday.
The Serbian World Number One appeared in a good condition that saw him win 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in two straight sets, with a dry 6-3 6-3.
The experienced Serbian dominated the match despite Carrarino's decent efforts and flashes of his immense talent.
The Serbian world No.1 was greeted by loud cheers from a fully-packed Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium as he chases a sixth title in the Emirates.
'I couldn’t ask for a better reception. It’s been a while since I played the last match, I couldn’t pick a better place to kick-start the season.
Best possible experience tonight, thanks very much for your support and welcoming me on court the way you did" Djokovic said.
Djokovic’s win over 19-year-old Musetti was his first competitive match since the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid last December.
The 34-year-old Serbian’s hopes of winning a 10th Australian Open, and 21st Grand Slam, in Melbourne last month were cut short when he had his visa cancelled and was deported from Australia following concerns about his Covid-19 vaccination.
However, Djokovic can play in Dubai as a coronavirus vaccine is not a basic requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates.
