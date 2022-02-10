Novak Djokovic in line to play at vaccinated-only Indian Wells

The 34-year-old Serb was prevented from playing at the Australian Open in January as he missed out on a chance to try and win a fourth consecutive Australian Open title - a victory that would have been his record 21st career major singles title.

However, Australian border officials said he did not meet requirements for unvaccinated travellers to enter the nation, cancelling his visa eventually and after a failed legal appeal twice, World Number one was deported from the country.

Spanish great Rafael Nadal, who is also on the Indian Wells entry list instead won the Australian Open to break the record with his 21st career Slam singles crown as Djokovic remains tied with Swiss great Roger Federer on 20 Grand Slam majors.

Organizers at Indian Wells have now in a statement stated that vaccinations will be required for the event, but also said player protocols for Djokovic and other men's players will be decided by the ATP in line with US restrictions.

"With health and safety as the tournament's top priority, the BNP Paribas Open will require valid proof of full vaccination to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden for the tournament.

"The guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by their respective governing bodies, the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America regarding the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country.'', it said.

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, where organizers had on Wednesday, announced entries and said proof of full vaccination will be required for spectator entry into the grounds for the March 7-20 tournament.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion is due to return to the tour at the Dubai ATP event from February 21.