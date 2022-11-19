Nitto ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic battles past Daniil Medvedev, to maintain unbeaten run in Turin

Though it was a dead rubber match for Djokovic having already qualified for the semi-finals, the Serbian overcame his physical struggles and dug deep showing his ability to hang in points.

He survived a thrilling three-set marathon match against Medvedev, succeeding in 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(2) to top the Red Group with a 3-0 record, handing the Russian a third straight third-set tie-breaks loss at the event.

Medvedev led 5-4 and was serving for the match in the decider before Djokovic recovered to take the set to a tie-break.

AFP

Speaking to Amazon Prime video after his three-hour 11-minute victory, Djokovic said: “This match against one of the greatest rivals I have today is very important, regardless of the fact that I had qualified already, I really wanted to win.”

"Daniil (Medvedev) and I have had some battles in the past and I knew coming into the match today that it was going to be his last match of the season and he wouldn't want to finish with a loss. I started off very well, had chances in the second [set], had some breakpoints but he played very well in those decisive points. He was playing really quick. I didn't feel physically well in the third set, struggled a lot. It is a battle and it is a fight.

"Being able to find the last drop of energy to come back into the match. At 4-5 I managed to read his serve and anticipate well and got myself in a good position. I started off very well in the tie-break. Tough three matches for him, losing 7-6 in the third in all three matches. It is not easy, but he is an amazing player. I have a lot of respect for him and what a great battle."

The 35-year old will face American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals on Saturday, while Medvedev goes out having lost all three group matches. He is aiming to create more history this week and tie Roger Federer’s record of six triumphs at the prestigious year-end event.

Djokovic, who last lifted the title at the tournament in 2015, will take home $4,740,300 if he wins the trophy undefeated in Turin.

Andrey Rublev knocks out Tsitsipas to set up semi-final clash with Casper Ruud

In an all important match to determine the second-place finisher in Red Group behind Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev dug deep to rally back and claim a breakthrough victory against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The sixth seed put up a tremendous fight knocking out Tsitsipas in 3-6 6-3 6-2, which means he has now defeated two former champions at the Nitto ATP Finals, to make his first semi-final at the tournament.

AFP

Although the Greek started well and won the first set thereby putting his opponent under pressure, Rublev displayed laudable strength at significant moments, crashing 36 winners to seal victory in one hour, 42 minutes.

In the second set, Rublev continued to overpower Tsitsipas serves with his aggressive forehand, and it paid off in the eighth game after breaking the former champion for 5-3. He fend off a Tsitsipas break-back point, hold serve, and force a deciding set.

The highlight of the third set was the Russian registering a return quality rating of 9.2 out of 10, a score 2.7 higher than the ATP Tour average score.

AFP

"I didn't give up. I kept fighting and playing," Rublev said in his post-match interview. "I lost my emotions a bit when I lost a stupid game at 40/0 in the first set. I let my emotions go. But then I just kept fighting and playing and you will have chances. I thought I would have chances if I just gave my best. I managed to turn the match around and I am happy to be in the semis."

Prior to his two victories against Medvedev and Tsitsipas in Turin, the 25-year old had not progressed from the group stage in his previous ATP Finals, and will now meet third seed Casper Ruud in Saturday’s semi-finals.