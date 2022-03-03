Nike suspends online sale of products in Russia

David Ben
Sportwear giant Nike have confirmed that it has halted online sales of its products in Russia because it “cannot guarantee delivery of goods to customers.”

Global sportswear brand and sneaker maker Nike have confirmed via an announcement, that they can’t get goods to Russia amidst the war in Ukraine.

The announcement was made on its Russian website, redirecting users to the brand’s offline stores.

Nike’s statement wasn’t quite clear it was due to supply chain difficulties after widespread airspace closures, corporate policy, or other reasons.

Meanwhile Shipping companies like Fedex, DHL, UPS have already suspended service to both Russia and the Ukraine in light of the conflict.

Fellow sportswear giants Adidas have not yet paused business in Russia, but the German brand suspended its partnership with the Russian Football Federation.

It had been supplying the Russian National team uniforms since 2008.

As per Nike’s business in Russia, the company does not break out sales for Russia, but EMEA accounted for $11.5 billion or 27% percent of its revenue in 2021.

It also operates over 100 stores in Russia, compared with 241 in the US, according to the Nike website.

