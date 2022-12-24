ADVERTISEMENT

₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship

Pulse Mix
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Some of Nigeria's best and brightest esports organisations and athletes competed in season two of the KEC Esports Championship with their eyes on the ₦10 million prize.

The Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC).
The Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC).

On December 27, the second edition of the Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC), one of Nigeria's biggest esports competitions, will get underway after weeks of intense anticipation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

With more titles on display, more participants, and a slew of exciting attractions, this year's event is anticipated to be larger than the previous edition (which took place in 2021).

The normal KEC Stage.
The normal KEC Stage. Pulse Nigeria

Due to safety concerns that have surfaced as the nation gets closer to its 2023 General Elections, the event, which is scheduled to run until December 29, will be hosted entirely virtually for the first time.

The competition won't be diminished by this, though, since Kon10dr takes great satisfaction in staging top-notch esports events on every platform.

The event will be hosted entirely virtually for the first time.
The event will be hosted entirely virtually for the first time. Pulse Nigeria

The path to being named the KEC champion began some months ago when some of Nigeria's best and brightest esports organisations and athletes competed in the KEC Qualifiers in an effort to earn enough KEC Points to secure a Top 16 spot and advance to the main stage of the event.

PUBG Mobile, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Call of Duty: Mobile, Mortal Kombat 11, Brawl Stars, Garena Free Fire, Valorant, FIFA, and Street Fighter V were among the games the players competed in.

As they competed for a spot in the competition's main showpiece, the various teams and athletes demonstrated their impressive skills in the Qualifiers.

Notable performances came from teams like 03 Brothers, Cyclone Gaming, Emma Have Braincells, and Velentzas Esport, as well as athletes like ChuX, SmoothRazor, and Nash Determined.

PUBG MOBILE

Rank Team KEC Points
1. 03 Brothers 515
2. No Rage Esports 400
3. Sidizens Esports 390
4. Fowlplay 350
5. The outlaw Predators 345

STREET FIGHTER V

Rank Players KEC Points
1. ChuX 800
2. real_Sphinx 365
3. Kingkevd 250
4. Ryu Apprentice 220
5. EYT/Shaolin law1 180

40 players qualified for PUBG Mobile while there are 23 qualifiers for Street Fighter V.

Other games and KEC qualifiers include Call of Duty: Mobile (48 qualifiers), Mortal Kombat 11 (30 qualifiers), Brawl Stars (11 qualifiers), Garena Free Fire (26 qualifiers) and Guilty Gear -Strive-.

Beginning on December 27 and through December 29, the 2022 Kon10dr Esports Championship will be broadcast live on the Kon10dr YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@Kon10dr).

The Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC).
The Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC). Pulse Nigeria

Gamers will compete for a ₦10 million prize pool, bringing together the best of Nigeria's rapidly developing esports industry. Additionally, there will be special giveaways and prizes designated for viewers and players who put on remarkable performances.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • The Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC).

    ₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship

  • Top 10 highest-paid Female athletes of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 highest-paid Female athletes of 2022

  • The future of Nigerian sprints is in great hands!

    Meet the future stars of Nigeria Athletics sprints

Recommended articles

₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship

₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship

BETTING: Easiest sport to bet on and win

BETTING: Easiest sport to bet on and win

Paul Onuachu announces successor

Paul Onuachu announces successor

Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

NPFL: Akwa United declares player missing

NPFL: Akwa United declares player missing

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles drawn into 'group of death' with hosts Egypt, and 2019 finalists

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles drawn into 'group of death' with hosts Egypt, and 2019 finalists

Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

Who is David Datro Fofana? - Chelsea’s new Drogba and what does he have in common with Haaland?

Who is David Datro Fofana? - Chelsea’s new Drogba and what does he have in common with Haaland?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory

Aguero explains calling Camavinga a 'd--kface' celebrating Argentina's victory