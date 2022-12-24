On December 27, the second edition of the Kon10dr Esports Championship (KEC), one of Nigeria's biggest esports competitions, will get underway after weeks of intense anticipation.
₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship
Some of Nigeria's best and brightest esports organisations and athletes competed in season two of the KEC Esports Championship with their eyes on the ₦10 million prize.
With more titles on display, more participants, and a slew of exciting attractions, this year's event is anticipated to be larger than the previous edition (which took place in 2021).
Due to safety concerns that have surfaced as the nation gets closer to its 2023 General Elections, the event, which is scheduled to run until December 29, will be hosted entirely virtually for the first time.
The competition won't be diminished by this, though, since Kon10dr takes great satisfaction in staging top-notch esports events on every platform.
Journey so far
The path to being named the KEC champion began some months ago when some of Nigeria's best and brightest esports organisations and athletes competed in the KEC Qualifiers in an effort to earn enough KEC Points to secure a Top 16 spot and advance to the main stage of the event.
PUBG Mobile, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Call of Duty: Mobile, Mortal Kombat 11, Brawl Stars, Garena Free Fire, Valorant, FIFA, and Street Fighter V were among the games the players competed in.
As they competed for a spot in the competition's main showpiece, the various teams and athletes demonstrated their impressive skills in the Qualifiers.
Notable performances came from teams like 03 Brothers, Cyclone Gaming, Emma Have Braincells, and Velentzas Esport, as well as athletes like ChuX, SmoothRazor, and Nash Determined.
The tables for (some of) the KEC Qualifiers are listed below:
PUBG MOBILE
|Rank
|Team
|KEC Points
|1.
|03 Brothers
|515
|2.
|No Rage Esports
|400
|3.
|Sidizens Esports
|390
|4.
|Fowlplay
|350
|5.
|The outlaw Predators
|345
STREET FIGHTER V
|Rank
|Players
|KEC Points
|1.
|ChuX
|800
|2.
|real_Sphinx
|365
|3.
|Kingkevd
|250
|4.
|Ryu Apprentice
|220
|5.
|EYT/Shaolin law1
|180
40 players qualified for PUBG Mobile while there are 23 qualifiers for Street Fighter V.
Other games and KEC qualifiers include Call of Duty: Mobile (48 qualifiers), Mortal Kombat 11 (30 qualifiers), Brawl Stars (11 qualifiers), Garena Free Fire (26 qualifiers) and Guilty Gear -Strive-.
Date
Beginning on December 27 and through December 29, the 2022 Kon10dr Esports Championship will be broadcast live on the Kon10dr YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@Kon10dr).
Gamers will compete for a ₦10 million prize pool, bringing together the best of Nigeria's rapidly developing esports industry. Additionally, there will be special giveaways and prizes designated for viewers and players who put on remarkable performances.
