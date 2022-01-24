Nigerians in the NBA: Zeke Nnaji, Gabe Vincent and others star in weekend games

Here is how each of those players performed in the games over the weekend.

Zeke Nnaji [Denver Nuggets]

Denver Nuggets deteated the Detroit Pistons 117-111 and 21-year old Power Forward, Zeke Nnaji contributed his fair share to that victory.

Zeke Nnaji scored 12 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in a performance that will go a long way in boosting his confidence. Nnaji did not miss a shot, draining all of his five attempts including two from beyond the arc in less than 17 minutes on the court.

The sophomore is averaging 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Nuggets this season which is why this performance was important for him.

12 points is not out of this world, but a 100% field goal percentage as a spot-up shooter will go a long way in boosting the coach’s confidence in him and increasing his minutes in the rotation.

Isaac Okoro [Cleveland Cavaliers]

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their impressive season with a 94-87 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder and Isaac Okoro played a part in it.

Isaac Okoro started for the Cavaliers as he has for most of this season and contributed 8 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist on 50% shooting.

The small forward was 3 for 6 with all three of his misses coming from three-point range but he compensated by making both of his free throw attempts. Okoro also registered 3 steals and 1 block in what was a solid defensive effort.

His points average for the season is 9 so offensive production has never been his forte, Okoro remains a starter for the Cavs because of his defence,

Gabe Nnamdi Vincent [Miami Heat]

D’Tigers superstar, Gabe Vincent started for the Miami Heat as they inflicted yet another defeat on the Lakers. Nnamdi contributed 11 points, 6 assists and 1 rebound in 32 minutes on the court.

The shooting guard did not have an efficient night, as he shot 3 for 11 making only 27% of his field goal attempts. In addition to that, he had 3 turnovers but Miami were able to win despite his below-par performance.

Jordan Nwora [Milwaukee Bucks]

Jordan Nwora came off the bench for Milwaukee Bucks in ther 133-127 win over Sacramento Kings who actually had another Nigerian in Chimezie Metu playing as well.

Nwora scored 10 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, had one steal and assist each on 40% shooting within 22 minutes of play.

Chimezie Metu [Sacramento Kings]

Playing for the Sacremnto Kings in that loss to Milwaukee was D’Tigers Power Forward, Chimezie Metu.

Metu who has been a solid player for the Kings this season had a bad game which he ended with just two points and three rebounds after making just one of his four shot attempts in 12 minutes.

Ayo Dosunmu [Chicago Bulls]

With the Chicago Bulls missing multiple starters to injury, rookie guard, Ayo Dosunmu got only his seventh start of the season in the 118-95 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Dosunmu made just two of his six field goal attempts to accumulate 7 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block in over 40 minutes as he led both sides in minutes played.

Josh Okogie [Minnesota Timberwolves]

D’Tigers shooting guard, Josh Okogie was a bit-part player in Minnesota Timberwolves’ win over the Brooklyn Nets. Okogie only attempted two shots and made both in his 11 minutes o the court.

Onyeka Okongwu [Atlanta Hawks]

Injuries derailed Onyeka Okongwu’s rookie season and the lottery pick has since struggled to displace John Collins as the starting Power Forward for the Atlanta Hawks.