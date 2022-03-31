Nigerian Table tennis star Aruna Quadri has added to his revered status by becoming the first African table tennis player to advance to the Semifinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender competition.
Aruna Quadri rewrites African history in Doha
Aruna Quadri defeated Chinas Zhou Qihao 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7) to advance to the Men’s Singles semi-final of the WTT Star Contender.
Recommended articles
Quadri had already made easy work of Chinese opponents before this quarter-final clash with Zhou Qihao, defeating two other Chinese athletes in the rounds of 16 and 32. Against his Asian opponent, Africa's number one Table Tennis player ran away with three straight sets to reach the semi-finals.
IMAGO / Xinhua
In winning, Quadri now holds the distinction of being the first African to reach the semifinals.
Quadri, ranked 14th in the world, has a good chance of winning the championship if he defeats South Korea's Lim Jonghoon on Thursday March 31 in Doha.
Topics:
More from category
-
Aruna Quadri rewrites African history in Doha
-
'Next time close your fists' - Anthony Joshua 'proud' of Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars
-
See Serena Williams' reaction as Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars