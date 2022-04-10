NFL to hold mid-year training camp in Africa

Specific dates in June for the camp and a fan event have not been set.

“To bring the NFL to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” said Umenyiora, whose parents are Nigerian. “Today that dream is a reality. The opportunities that will come to so many Africans cannot be understated, and we are thankful for them. We cannot wait to show the world what we can do.”

Pulse Nigeria

Loads of Nigerian football prospects are expected to benefit from the camp.

Meanwhile, NFL team New York Giants made a huge statement and created some intriguing buzz after it announced that the outfit has signed a noteworthy and unforeseen prospects in Nigeria’s Roy Mbaeteka, an NFL International Pathway player from Nigeria, who just started playing football last year.

