Neymar's inevitable case for the Salon d' Or If ever there was one

David Ben
PSG Star Neymar would no doubt win the award for the footballer with the best hairstyles if ever that accolade existed

PSG Superstar Neymar has rocked a variety of hairstyles in his career
PSG Superstar Neymar has rocked a variety of hairstyles in his career

PSG and Brazil Superstar Neymar turns 30 today.

The talented Brazilian is unarguably one of the biggest superstars in the world and it's not just because of his insane football talents but also because of his celebrity lifestyle off the pitch as well.

Neymar is currently among the highest-earning sports athletes on the globe, courtesy of his mammoth wages at French Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain and his numerous endorsement deals with the likes of PUMA and other global brands.

In the footballing world, style and finesse always have a place on the pitch, and fans worldwide have witnessed numerous blends and brands of hairstyles from their favorite superstars.

But among these superstars over the last decade, one of the football stars who have consistently kept up with haircut variety in terms of style and color is Neymar.

As he celebrates his 30th birthday, we look at the top 10 hairstyles rocked by the most expensive player in football history:

1 Long Hair Early days

Neymar carried this hairstyle in his early start to his career
Pulse Sports

2 Long Hair Curled Back

Neymar's long black hair was curled to the back in his early days at PSG
Pulse Sports

3 Extreme Mohawk

Neymar was notorious for all kinds of Mohawk starting with this one which was his signature haircut at Santos FC
Pulse Sports

4 Neymar's Pompandour

Neymar's Tiny Pompandour haircut
Pulse Sports

5 2018 World Cup Special

Neymar 2018 World Cup Haircut for Brazil
Neymar 2018 World Cup Haircut for Brazil Instagram

6 Buzz Cut

Neymar rocking a buzz cut in 2016
Pulse Sports

7 Here Come The Dreads

Neymar rocking a taper fade dreadlock haircut
Pulse Sports
Neymar dreadlocks haircut
Neymar dreadlocks haircut Instagram

8 Pink Colored Mohawk

Neymar's Pink Colored Mohawk
Neymar's Pink Colored Mohawk Instagram

9 Curled Mohawk

Neymar debuted for PSG with this curled mohawk
Neymar debuted for PSG with this curled mohawk Instagram

10 Seriously Blonde

Neymar plantinum blonde fade hairstyle
Neymar plantinum blonde fade hairstyle Instagram

So there you have it guys...It's fair to say there's no hairstyle the Brazilian superstar hasn't tried, hence if ever there was an award for footballers regarding that department, It should surely belong to him.

Debate everything else but leave the Salon d'Or to him.

David Ben

