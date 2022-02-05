Neymar's inevitable case for the Salon d' Or If ever there was one

The talented Brazilian is unarguably one of the biggest superstars in the world and it's not just because of his insane football talents but also because of his celebrity lifestyle off the pitch as well.

Neymar is currently among the highest-earning sports athletes on the globe, courtesy of his mammoth wages at French Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain and his numerous endorsement deals with the likes of PUMA and other global brands.

In the footballing world, style and finesse always have a place on the pitch, and fans worldwide have witnessed numerous blends and brands of hairstyles from their favorite superstars.

But among these superstars over the last decade, one of the football stars who have consistently kept up with haircut variety in terms of style and color is Neymar.

As he celebrates his 30th birthday, we look at the top 10 hairstyles rocked by the most expensive player in football history:

1 Long Hair Early days

Pulse Sports

2 Long Hair Curled Back

Pulse Sports

3 Extreme Mohawk

Pulse Sports

4 Neymar's Pompandour

Pulse Sports

5 2018 World Cup Special

Instagram

6 Buzz Cut

Pulse Sports

7 Here Come The Dreads

Pulse Sports

Instagram

8 Pink Colored Mohawk

Instagram

9 Curled Mohawk

Instagram

10 Seriously Blonde

Instagram

So there you have it guys...It's fair to say there's no hairstyle the Brazilian superstar hasn't tried, hence if ever there was an award for footballers regarding that department, It should surely belong to him.