PSG and Brazil Superstar Neymar turns 30 today.
Neymar's inevitable case for the Salon d' Or If ever there was one
PSG Star Neymar would no doubt win the award for the footballer with the best hairstyles if ever that accolade existed
The talented Brazilian is unarguably one of the biggest superstars in the world and it's not just because of his insane football talents but also because of his celebrity lifestyle off the pitch as well.
Neymar is currently among the highest-earning sports athletes on the globe, courtesy of his mammoth wages at French Ligue 1 giants Paris St Germain and his numerous endorsement deals with the likes of PUMA and other global brands.
In the footballing world, style and finesse always have a place on the pitch, and fans worldwide have witnessed numerous blends and brands of hairstyles from their favorite superstars.
But among these superstars over the last decade, one of the football stars who have consistently kept up with haircut variety in terms of style and color is Neymar.
As he celebrates his 30th birthday, we look at the top 10 hairstyles rocked by the most expensive player in football history:
1 Long Hair Early days
2 Long Hair Curled Back
3 Extreme Mohawk
4 Neymar's Pompandour
5 2018 World Cup Special
6 Buzz Cut
7 Here Come The Dreads
8 Pink Colored Mohawk
9 Curled Mohawk
10 Seriously Blonde
So there you have it guys...It's fair to say there's no hairstyle the Brazilian superstar hasn't tried, hence if ever there was an award for footballers regarding that department, It should surely belong to him.
Debate everything else but leave the Salon d'Or to him.