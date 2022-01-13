Neymar's documentary set to debut on Netflix January 25

Neymar / Instagram

The three-part series was directed by Brazilian filmmaker- David Charles Rodrigues and examines the talented superstar's life and career.

Some of the biggest names in the world of football like David Beckham who is a former player for the Parisans, fellow PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe amongst a host of other names are also set to appear in the much anticipated docu-series.

The 29 year old uploaded the trailer on his official Instagram page with the caption

"25/01/2022 - Save the Date "Neymar: O Caos Perfeito" #neymarnetflix"

"If someone told me when me and my family started this journey with my son that our story would be turned into a documentary, I would certainly doubt it. " said Neymar.

Interestingly as well , LA Lakers star, LeBron James is also an Executive Producer of the movie.

Neymar says the docu-series will highlight his whole story on and off the field of play, with lots of backstage, testimonials, career management and so much more.