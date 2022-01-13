Paris St Germain attacker and Brazil poster boy Neymar Jr is set to release a documentary series titled "Neymar: O Caos Perfeito".
Neymar's documentary set to debut on Netflix January 25
The Documentary series of the PSG and Brazil Star will be streaming on the digital movie platform later this month
The three-part series was directed by Brazilian filmmaker- David Charles Rodrigues and examines the talented superstar's life and career.
Some of the biggest names in the world of football like David Beckham who is a former player for the Parisans, fellow PSG stars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe amongst a host of other names are also set to appear in the much anticipated docu-series.
The 29 year old uploaded the trailer on his official Instagram page with the caption
"25/01/2022 - Save the Date "Neymar: O Caos Perfeito" #neymarnetflix"
"If someone told me when me and my family started this journey with my son that our story would be turned into a documentary, I would certainly doubt it. " said Neymar.
Interestingly as well , LA Lakers star, LeBron James is also an Executive Producer of the movie.
Neymar says the docu-series will highlight his whole story on and off the field of play, with lots of backstage, testimonials, career management and so much more.
Fans of the PSG and Brazilian superstar can get excited as the documentary series is set to be launched on popular streaming platform- Netflix Brasil on January 25.