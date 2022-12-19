ADVERTISEMENT

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.

Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.
Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.

Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in style at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes as Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the second half to cancel strikes from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi put Argentina back in front but a second penalty by Mbappe sent it to penalties.

Emiliano Martinez was the hero saving a spot kick from Kingsley Coman as Argentina won 4-2 on penalties.

Upon the victory for Argentina, Messi won the Golden ball award for the best player of the tournament.

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022. AFP

Going to receive the World Cup trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Messi was given a celebratory robe.

Messi received a black cloak referred to as the Beshth from the Emir of Qatar.

The Beshth is a qatari traditional outfit not worn by a lot of people unless it's a special occasion like a wedding.

According to several sources, Arabian warriors in the past used to wear it after a victory.

It&rsquo;s also worn by members of the royal family and the gesture of the King of Qatar was to honor Messi as a warrior who won the World Cup for his country Argentina.

Messi received a black cloak referred to as the Beshth from the Emir of Qatar.
Messi received a black cloak referred to as the Beshth from the Emir of Qatar. AFP

There were negative reactions to Messi lifting the World Cup with the Beshth.

Some fans believe Messi should have lifted the title with the Argentine jersey just as Diego Maradona did.

After lifting the World Cup with the Beshth, Messi took it off while celebrating in the dressing room.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Some fans do not understand why the Emir of Qatar put a Beshth on Messi to lift the World Cup.

    Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

  • Argentina celebrates the World Cup victory with a 1-minute silence to mock Mbappe.

    Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

  • Presentation of medals to winners

    Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

Recommended articles

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Messi and Argentina celebrate World Cup victory with 1-minute silence for Mbappe [Video]

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

Winners emerge at the Lagos Para Table Tennis

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

COMMENT: An hour from the past- Di Maria, the summary of a genius

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

Retirement: Messi provides an update on his future after winning the World Cup with Argentina

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

BETTING: Lineker loyalty rewarded, as World Cup accumulator pays out

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Tinubu celebrates with Messi as Argentina beats France to win World Cup

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

QATAR 2022: ‘The debate is over’ - Reactions to Messi and Mbappe as Argentina beats France on penalties to win the World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canadian rapper Drake bets on Argentian to defeat France in World Cup final.

QATAR 2022: 'Wahala' looms as Drake bets on Argentina to win FIFA World Cup final

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

France to welcome Benzema against Messi's Argentina

QATAR 2022: Benzema available for France in World Cup final against Messi's Argentina

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41