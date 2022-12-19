Negative reactions as Messi wears Beshth to lift World Cup

The game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes as Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in the second half to cancel strikes from Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Messi put Argentina back in front but a second penalty by Mbappe sent it to penalties.

Emiliano Martinez was the hero saving a spot kick from Kingsley Coman as Argentina won 4-2 on penalties.

Messi lifts World Cup with Beshth

Upon the victory for Argentina, Messi won the Golden ball award for the best player of the tournament.

AFP

Going to receive the World Cup trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Emir of the State of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Messi was given a celebratory robe.

Messi received a black cloak referred to as the Beshth from the Emir of Qatar.

The Beshth is a qatari traditional outfit not worn by a lot of people unless it's a special occasion like a wedding.

According to several sources, Arabian warriors in the past used to wear it after a victory.

It’s also worn by members of the royal family and the gesture of the King of Qatar was to honor Messi as a warrior who won the World Cup for his country Argentina.

AFP

There were negative reactions to Messi lifting the World Cup with the Beshth.

Some fans believe Messi should have lifted the title with the Argentine jersey just as Diego Maradona did.