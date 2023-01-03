ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: Mbappe and Hakimi team up with Durant as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs

Other sports

Mbappe and Hakimi team up with Durant as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs

Mbappe and Hakimi enjoy break in the USA with an NBA game as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs
Mbappe and Hakimi enjoy break in the USA with an NBA game as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs

Paris Saint-Germain stars Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi were in attendance for the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs.

Mbappe was in action for France while Hakimi featured for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals the last December.

Mbappe was the top scorer of the competition as France ended up as runners-up while Hakimi was part of the Moroccan team that finished fourth.

After getting to the latter stages of the tournament, Mbappe and Hakimi returned to PSG in France.

Mbappe and Hakimi were both in action for PSG as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Lens in their last Ligue 1 fixture played on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

PSG stars Mbappe and Hakimi team up with Durant as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs
PSG stars Mbappe and Hakimi team up with Durant as Brooklyn Nets beat San Antonio Spurs AFP

Following the defeat to Lens, Mbappe and Hakimi jetted off to the United States of America (USA) as PSG are on a mini break from league football.

While in the USA, Mbappe and Hakimi decided to attend an NBA game at the Barclays Center between the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs in the early hours of Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

The Brooklyn Nets led by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put on a show winning all four quarters.

Mbappe embraced Durant and was given a Brooklyn Nets jersey as they posed for pictures with Hakimi.
Mbappe embraced Durant and was given a Brooklyn Nets jersey as they posed for pictures with Hakimi. AFP

They went on to record a blowout 139-103 victory against a rebuilding San Antonio Spurs.

After the game, the PSG stars were welcomed to the Brooklyn Nets dressing room to meet the players.

Mbappe embraced Durant and was given a Brooklyn Nets jersey as they posed for pictures with Hakimi.

