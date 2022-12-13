NBA: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan

James a key member of the Los Angeles Lakers while Anthony a free agent are considered future first-ballot Hall of Famers following their accomplishments in the NBA.

20 years ago, James and Anthony had a highly publicized game between the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and Oak Hill Academy.

The battle in 2002 shaped their careers to become professional basketball players as Anthony decided to go to college while James was recruited after high school.

James was the first overall pick of the iconic 2003 draft class while Anthony was the third pick after leading Syracuse to the national college basketball title.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate rivalry with Bronny and Kiyan

Recreating the experience with their children, James and Anthony were in attendance at a sold-out gym in Los Angeles.

Kian Anthony represented Christ the King at Chatsworth, CA with Bronny James featuring for the famed Sierra Canyon High School.

Bronny already in his senior year was on the Sierra Canyon High School team with his junior brother Bryce Maximus.

Sierra Canyon recorded a 62-51 blowout victory against Christ the King after 40 minutes of action in front of a sold-out crowd with high-profile celebrities.

Bronny recorded 12 points, six rebounds three assists, and two steals. Kiyan a sophomore had eight points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Bronny at 18, in his final year of high school, is a combo guard that stands at 6ft 3, weighs 180 lbs, and is a four-star recruit.

He is rated between 34-61 in the country and expected to take the college route to professional basketball unlike his father

Kiyan at just 15 years old stands at 6ft 3 and weighs 165 lbs and is a wing forward. with good ball-handling ability.