ADVERTISEMENT

NBA: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show off as their sons Bronny and Kiyan face off.

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan
LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan

NBA veterans LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony were in attendance at their sons' were in action for a high school basketball matchup in the United States of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

James a key member of the Los Angeles Lakers while Anthony a free agent are considered future first-ballot Hall of Famers following their accomplishments in the NBA.

20 years ago, James and Anthony had a highly publicized game between the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and Oak Hill Academy.

The battle in 2002 shaped their careers to become professional basketball players as Anthony decided to go to college while James was recruited after high school.

James was the first overall pick of the iconic 2003 draft class while Anthony was the third pick after leading Syracuse to the national college basketball title.

NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show off as their sons Bronny and Kiyan face off.
NBA legends LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony show off as their sons Bronny and Kiyan face off. AFP

Recreating the experience with their children, James and Anthony were in attendance at a sold-out gym in Los Angeles.

Kian Anthony represented Christ the King at Chatsworth, CA with Bronny James featuring for the famed Sierra Canyon High School.

Bronny already in his senior year was on the Sierra Canyon High School team with his junior brother Bryce Maximus.

Sierra Canyon recorded a 62-51 blowout victory against Christ the King after 40 minutes of action in front of a sold-out crowd with high-profile celebrities.

Bronny recorded 12 points, six rebounds three assists, and two steals. Kiyan a sophomore had eight points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Kian Anthony represented Christ the King at Chatsworth, CA with Bronny James featuring for the famed Sierra Canyon High School.
Kian Anthony represented Christ the King at Chatsworth, CA with Bronny James featuring for the famed Sierra Canyon High School. AFP

Bronny at 18, in his final year of high school, is a combo guard that stands at 6ft 3, weighs 180 lbs, and is a four-star recruit.

He is rated between 34-61 in the country and expected to take the college route to professional basketball unlike his father

Kiyan at just 15 years old stands at 6ft 3 and weighs 165 lbs and is a wing forward. with good ball-handling ability.

Both youngsters with their parents' pedigrees are expected to get high-end offers into decent college basketball programs as they continue their quest to the NBA,

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Atiku Abubakar

    I will emulate Morocco’s investment in sports – Atiku vows

  • LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan

    NBA: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan

  • Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

    Wayne Rooney to help Tyson Fury prepare for Oleksandr Usyk

Recommended articles

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

NBA: 2 betting tips and odds for Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

Barcelona on the trail of exciting Moroccan World Cup breakout star

Barcelona on the trail of exciting Moroccan World Cup breakout star

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

NBA: Cash out on Bet9ja with this betting tips for Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors

NBA: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan

NBA: LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony recreate high school rivalry with their children Bronny and Kiyan

NBA: Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings

NBA: Sure Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings

I will emulate Morocco’s investment in sports – Atiku vows

I will emulate Morocco’s investment in sports – Atiku vows

‘They play more tactical football than England ’- Kelechi Nwakali on La Liga

‘They play more tactical football than England ’- Kelechi Nwakali on La Liga

PREMIER LEAGUE: England's top clubs interested in Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha

PREMIER LEAGUE: England's top clubs interested in Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha

Modric explains difficulty of stopping Messi as Croatia takes on Argentina

Modric explains difficulty of stopping Messi as Croatia takes on Argentina

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

empty

How Anthony Joshua can become a 3-time heavyweight champion

Boxers in action at the ongoing National sports festival

Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

'You can’t underestimate the best player of the world' - Ronaldo's partner and sister hint at World Cup return at 41

QATAR 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, partner hint at 2026 World Cup return at 41

Stella Ayanleke crowned National Sports Festival 100mH Champion in Asaba

Stella Ayanleke shocks defending champion to win first National title in Asaba