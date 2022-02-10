NBA 2021/22: Who won the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade?

Along with Harden, the Sixers also got veteran Paul Millsap in the trade but they also had to part with two first-round draft picks after giving up three key players.

That seems like a very high price to pay, even for a player of James Harden’s calibre and I will break it all down here.

What the Sixers are getting

If this happened two years ago, no one would even dare question the worthiness of this trade because James Harden was the reigning scoring champ in 2020 and had just made the All-NBA first team for the sixth time in his career.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

However, the difference between the James Harden of 2020 and right now is absolutely astounding. For one, he is older, the 32-year old has not been quite the same player since he left Houston and is much bigger (fatter really) than he used to be.

Harden averaged over 30 points per game in each of the three seasons between 2017 and 2020 with the Houston Rockets. In his 80 total games for the Brooklyn Nets, Harden averaged 23.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 10.5 assists which are pretty good numbers.

But are those numbers good enough to part with three potentially impactful along with two first-round picks? Let us see.

What the Nets are getting

The Nets have received Seth Curry who is a like-for-like Harden replacement in the sense that he also plays as a shooting guard. But that is not in any way suggesting that less popular Curry is anywhere near as good as former MVP James Harden.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Seth unlike Harden (or his brother Steph for that matter) is not a superstar by any means but he is a competent shooter and potentially a better fit for the Nets especially if they somehow convince Kyrie Irving to play basketball again.

Seth Curry could actually slip into a starting in Brooklyn especially with Ben Simmons reportedly still not ready to play right away. He was a starter for the Sixers where he started 45 games so far this season and contributed a respectable 15 points per game.

Imago

If he can replicate that for the Nets, coupled with Kevin Durant’s high-level scoring, Kyrie’s inventiveness (if he plays) and Simmons’ creativity, this could be a much better team without Harden than it was with him.

The third man in that trade, Andre Drummond is probably the most important as he represents a solution to the Nets’ pressing need for an elite big man. Drummond is not elite though, at least not right now but he was pretty close to that status last season with his numbers for the Cavaliers before then making two ill-advised moves to the Lakers and then Philly.

Imago

Unlike the Lakers and the Sixers where he was the backup centre, Drummond would actually walk into the Nets lineup and instantly make them stronger.

Who won?

As far as Sixers; GM Daryl Morey thought it through, this was a good chance to get rid of Ben Simmons and bring in James Harden, it was a no-brainer and rightly so.

But make no mistake, the Brooklyn Nets won this trade by a landslide and have come out of it significantly stronger than they were before.

To be fair, the Sixers did also get Paul Millsap who is still a solid contributor especially defensively despite being 37-years old but it does not atone for all they gave up.

With Simmons ability to run the floor and his incredible defence, Seth Curry’s effective shooting, Kyrie’s magic, Drummond’s presence in the paint and Kevin Durant’s high-volume scoring, the Brooklyn Nets may just be favourites to win the title once again.

IMAGO / Icon SMI